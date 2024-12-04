One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“I’ll say it publicly now. I wish to apologize for any harm I've done. Any people who’ve incurred harm in any way from my actions as a partner and a manager in a vaccine center.

It was not something I wanted to do.I wanted to get out of it, but I found myself in a position I could not get out of it. I tried to change it from the inside and when I realized I couldn’t change it, I walked away.

But I knew in December 2020, because I participated in lots of national meetings…I knew this was emergency use authorized. I knew it was a product with no clinical trial evidence. And a lot of the animal testing studies had not been done. I knew it was a product where we did not know what the ingredients were. I knew it was using an experimental platform of lipid nanoparticles, and it was supposedly going to change people’s DNA….”

