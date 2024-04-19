One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Grammy Award-winning singer and “American Idol” star Mandisa has died suddenly at just 47 years old, according to reports.

Christian rock radio station K-Love announced her sudden death on Friday.

The California native, whose full name was Mandisa Hundley, died at her home in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday.

In a statement about Mandisa’s unexpected passing, K-Love said:

“Even more than her music, the Platinum-selling singer will forever be known for her huge heart and sincerity….

…Mandisa’s cause of death is still unknown.

However, her dad said that her death was a total shock.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” her representative said in a statement to NBC News.

“At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details.”

Samantha Davis, the wife of “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” actor Warwick Davis, has died unexpectedly at just 53 years old, according to reports.

Warwick Davis, who played Professor Flitwick in the “Harry Potter” franchise, confirmed he is mourning the death of his wife Samantha, who also appeared in the film series.

Samantha Davis, a well-known actor in her own right, founded the dwarfism charity Little People UK.

She died on March 24 at the age of 53 but her death was only revealed Friday, according to a report by BBC News.

“I miss her hugs,” Warwick Davis said in a statement. “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family.”

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes,” he added.

Samantha also appeared alongside her husband in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

She portrayed a goblin in the final film in 2010…

…Samantha’s cause of death has not been revealed.

