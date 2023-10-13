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By Frank Bergman October 13, 2023

Since late 2020, a staggering 1,400 athletes have died after suffering sudden serious health issues.

Those 1,400 sudden deaths were among the 2,003 athletes who were reported to have suffered major unexpected health issues.

The number of deaths among athletes has continued to rise this year.

As Slay News reported in July, 1,884 cardiac arrests were recorded among athletes with 1,310 dead.

Good Sciencing has been maintaining a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who suffered major medical issues in 2021, 2022, and the first half of 2023.

According to Good Sciencing, all of the athletes on the list share one common factor: They suffered sudden serious health issues after receiving one or more doses of Covid shots.

Good Sciencing is continuously updating its list.

Tragically, however, the number keeps rising.

From late 2020 to the end of September 2023, Good Sciencing recorded 2,003 athletes who suffered cardiac arrests or other serious issues, 1,400 of whom have died.

Many of these heart issues and deaths reportedly happen shortly after the person has received a Covid injection.

Almost all of those listed have been reported in the media.

“There are many countries or states with large populations, that have almost no reports in our list,” Good Sciencing said.

“That probably means events are not being reported to us.”

While many of the serious conditions suffered by athletes are related to their heart, Good Sciencing noted:

“In 2022 and 2023, reports of the number of new cancers increased.

“In some places, some doctors reported 5 times more cancers than in 2020/21, and many of those are detected and immediately labeled stage 4.

“We leave it to others to draw conclusions from this, but there have been many newly-discovered cancer deaths around the world, often described as ‘died after a short illness’.”

On Monday, News Uncut reported that there has been an 82% rise in online news reports that use the phrase “died suddenly.”

According to an analysis by Mark Crispin Miller, the use of the phrase increased sharply from the end of 2020.

In the final months of 2020, the year of the pandemic, there were 4,346 online news articles per month, on average, published in English-language media using this phrase, Miller, a propaganda expert revealed.

In the first eight months of 2023, this number has risen to 7,910 news articles a month, on average.

Miller’s Substack “News from the Underground” has been chronicling these tragic cases for a little over a year.

His team of volunteers diligently searches news articles and obituaries.

Although they are missing information for some countries (such as Israel) and dig a little deeper for others (such as Canada) they have logged 30.5k reports from 128 countries in the first seven months of 2023.

Below is a list of Miller’s articles in memory of those who “died suddenly” during the week of 25 September to 2 October:

As Slay News previously reported, one of the more heartbreaking recent cases was the sudden death of an 8-year-old Israeli boy.

Yonatan Moshe Erlichman was featured in a national campaign to promote Covid vaccines for children during the early days of the rollout when he was just five.

The young boy died unexpectedly after suffering cardiac arrest while taking a bath.

He reportedly slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped, causing him to drown.

Yonatan was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus in serious condition but died a few days later on September 28 after being kept alive on life support.

Source: slaynews.com

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