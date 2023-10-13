Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Charlotte Z's avatar
Charlotte Z
Oct 13, 2023

The photo of Bafflement is the Best!! Why, oh why do we have so many people who are not willing to see the corruption and evil of the jabs, baffles me to no end!

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reg cole's avatar
reg cole
Oct 13, 2023

Who determines what an "expert" is? Give us the name of just one "expert".

"I tried to find the science, but couldn't find it. Then I followed the money and found the science."

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