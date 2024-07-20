One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Scientific fraud was used to FLIP reality in order to push government mandates & restrictions.

When shown irrefutable proof, the Establishment doubled down on the LIES, laying the foundation for future abuses.

This short video montage lays it all out.

Politicians and their selected “experts” continue to double down on the LIE that the unvaccinated pose a great risk to others

What's next? Concentration camps and gas chambers?

