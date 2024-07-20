A War Against Humanity: "Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" – FEDERALLY FUNDED FRAUD
Scientific fraud was used to FLIP reality in order to push government mandates & restrictions.
When shown irrefutable proof, the Establishment doubled down on the LIES, laying the foundation for future abuses.
This short video montage lays it all out.
Here's a link to the book “Fisman's Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science”:
[CA] https://amazon.ca/dp/1988363241
[USA] https://amazon.com/dp/1988363241
Politicians and their selected “experts” continue to double down on the LIE that the unvaccinated pose a great risk to others
What's next? Concentration camps and gas chambers?
The United ( Fascist)Soviet Socialist Republic of Canuckistan also produced the Truckers’ Protest.
Pandemic of the healthy! Lol!