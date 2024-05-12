One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The ‘expert’ doctor who ruthlessly promoted the AstraZeneca shots insisting they did NOT cause blood clots The ‘expert’ who called for children to be jabbed.

The ‘expert’ who pushed his propaganda daily on TV, coercing the public into taking experimental, untested poisons.

The ‘expert’ who called the unvaccinated selfish.

The ‘expert’ who lied about the hospitalized being 90% UNvaccinated.

The ‘expert’ who was a director of MedTate which Bill & Melinda Gates funded. Hilary’s fortune rose significantly during the plandemic.

“…people need to understand why we need to restrict numbers who are gathering together...then we are more likely to get a compliant population...it’s actually quite good not to have different ages considered differently…666, It’s dead simple.”

"How Mask Wearing, Hand Washing, “Social Separation” and Lockdowns Are Age-Old Occult Rituals Being Used to Initiate People Into a New Global Order"

