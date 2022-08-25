Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Fizzygurl's avatar
Fizzygurl
Aug 25, 2022

If this doesn’t wake up the sleepers, I don’t know what will. Only a satanic force could accomplish this.

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Moomoo2902's avatar
Moomoo2902
Aug 25, 2022

What else will it take for people to WAKE UP! This must stop.

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