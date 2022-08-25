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The MHRA has now disclosed that:

• 4,342 children have now reported injury, harm, or death following a Covid-19 injection, including 82 cases of myocarditis, and pericarditis. Children in the UK are being injected with Pfizer (majority), AstraZeneca, and Moderna injections.

• Details of the deaths of children following a Covid injection and the number of injuries being suffered by children are not being disclosed by the MHRA.

• It is estimated by the MHRA that only somewhere between 1% and 10% of all cases of harm, injury or death are ever reported to the Yellow Card Scheme – as such the true number of cases could be 10 to 100 times higher than this number.

The long-term impact of these experimental injections is currently unknown.

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