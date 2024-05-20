One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“Albert Pike’s "Morals and Dogma" Is A Sinister Message to Us - the Sleeping Masses. Have you heard about the tome "Morals and Dogma," written by Albert Pike, a high-ranking Freemason? To the uninitiated this book may seem like a mysterious and complex book. But imagine if this book was actually a warning to the ordinary folk, whom Masons would call 'profane', about how the elite see them and what could happen if these elites' plans go unchecked.” - Albert Pike’s "Morals and Dogma" by Peter J. Merrick

