By Frank Bergman October 21, 2024

A 30-year-old airline pilot has tragically died “suddenly,” according to his devastated family.

Harrison Allchin, from Australia’s Gold Coast, served as First Officer at QantasLink Airlines for the last six years.

According to reports, Allchin was forced to keep up to date with Covid vaccinations to keep his job with Qantas.

In August 2021, Qantas announced that Covid “vaccines” were mandated for all “Frontline employees – including cabin crew, pilots, and airport workers.”

According to the airline, employees refused to work with unvaccinated co-workers.

“Why should I come to work and have other co-workers that come make me sick?” the airline quoted one complaint.

Allchin died on October 13, aged 30.

He is remembered by his grieving family as a “superhuman” and “salt of the earth” person.

The first officer was from the Gold Coast but based in Sydney.

Allchin’s older sister Brittany said the “pain in our hearts is unbearable”.

“My little bro, how do we go on without you?” she said in an emotional tribute post on Facebook.

“The pain in our hearts is unbearable.

“Our best mate, who we were completely and utterly blessed with in this life to be chosen as our brother.

“Our lives have changed forever.

“You should be here with us, walking alongside us, making us laugh like you always would.”

She said she wanted “everyone to know how much of a superhuman” her younger brother was. ‘

“The most pure salt of the earth person, vibrating on the most highest of frequencies,” she said.

“You did more in your 30 years than anyone would in a whole lifetime.

“You are the epitome of living life to the f****** fullest.

“I’ve never known love and hurt so deep until now.

“You might be my little bro but the mark you’ve left on us all is anything but little, it’s immeasurable.

“This can’t be real. Wake us up from this nightmare.”

Qantas has offered support to Allchin’s family and colleagues who would like access to counseling services.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Harrison,” QantasLink chief operating officer Nick Collie said.

“He was a much-loved member of the QantasLink team and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

Close to $50,000 in donations has been made to an online fundraiser launched to assist with a funeral and send-off.

“Harry was a light in many people’s lives,” campaign organizer Belle Henry said.

“With his trademark mullet and silver sunglasses, Harry was known for his love for travel, his mates, family, and his job.

“The loss of Harry was very sudden and unexpected and his family are now trying to navigate through this process while dealing with their grief.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

