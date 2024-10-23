"Vaccination is Legalized, Decriminalized, Government-sponsored, Government-run TORTURE, MUTILATION and HOMICIDE" —Bailiwick News
"... stop taking vaccines and stop vaccinating babies and children..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
“PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts from January 2022 to September 2024 are linked below, for readers who want to save the material offline and/or print.
2022 Bailiwick News Volume 6 Jan. to Dec. (950 pages, 16.5 MB)
2023 Bailiwick News Volume 7 Jan. to Dec. (785 pages, 9.5 MB)
2024 Bailiwick News Volume 8 Jan. to Sept. (712 pages, 15.1 MB)
The files compile three years of legal research and published writing supporting the conclusion that, for more than a century, all branches of the US Government (federal and state, legislative, executive and judicial) have been intentionally and methodically deceiving, sickening and killing people in the United States and worldwide, through vaccination programs, also known as communicable disease control, public health emergency and pandemic preparedness and response programs.
Vaccination is legalized, decriminalized, government-sponsored, government-run torture, mutilation and homicide.”
Full story:
Related articles:
🔊🔊🔊🚢🚢🛟🛟🛟🔔🔔🔔 tootin' the FOGHORN
"Bill Gates' appeal has been rejected, he must appear in Dutch court regarding a lawsuit."
Bill Gates lost - he will be prosecuted about misleading information about covid vaccines
https://patientmaktpatientcv.substack.com/p/bill-gates-lost-he-will-be-prosecuted
Damn the baby murdering poison injecting criminals who have committed murder and serious injury to innocent babies, children and adults