“PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts from January 2022 to September 2024 are linked below, for readers who want to save the material offline and/or print.

The files compile three years of legal research and published writing supporting the conclusion that, for more than a century, all branches of the US Government (federal and state, legislative, executive and judicial) have been intentionally and methodically deceiving, sickening and killing people in the United States and worldwide, through vaccination programs, also known as communicable disease control, public health emergency and pandemic preparedness and response programs.

Vaccination is legalized, decriminalized, government-sponsored, government-run torture, mutilation and homicide.”

