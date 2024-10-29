One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

October 28, 2024

Newly unsealed official government data has exposed a devastating 188 percent surge in deaths among children after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use.

The figures were revealed in official New Zealand government documents that were unsealed with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The bombshell documents reveal that the New Zealand government was aware of a 188% spike in mortality among the 12-19 age group following Covid mRNA vaccination.

The data also reveals an 83% surge in death among the 20-30 age group.

New Zealand’s FOIA equivalent is the Official Information Act (OIA).

The government agency, Health New Zealand, was forced to release the data in response to OIA HNZ00064867.

The data lists the number of people who died within 93 days (3 months) of receiving Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

The documents show all deaths in 2021 and 2022, broken down by age.

During this 2021/22 period, New Zealand’s population of 5 million received 12 million doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Official figures have already revealed that all-cause mortality rose in 2021 in tandem with the Covid vaccination program.

The nation was almost universally “vaccinated,” despite the absence of COVID-19 infection and flu in the country.

The number of Covid infections in New Zealand was among the lowest in the world, mostly due to the government’s border closures.

In 2022, New Zealand recorded 38,574 all-cause deaths, which equates to 7.4 deaths/1000 population.

In 2019 they were 34,260 (6.9 deaths/1000 population).

This is an increase of 7.8%.

This spike in excess deaths cannot be explained by COVID-19 and the numbers only spiked after the “vaccines” were rolled out.

The newly released OIA data allows us to find out if the excess mortality rate of any age bracket has been disproportionately affected in the 3 months following COVID-19 vaccination during 2021 and 2022.

The data reveals that:

There are 552,000 teenagers in the 12-19 age bracket

58% of the 12-19 group were vaccinated during 2021/22

There are 687,000 people aged 20-30 in New Zealand

78% of the 20-30 group were vaccinated during 2021/22

Very few of either age group received booster shots during the time period

In the 12-19 age group, the figures show that 67 deaths were recorded within 93 days of Covid mRNA injection.

The 20-30 age group suffered 166 deaths recorded within 93 days of the shot during 2021/22.

The first and second doses of the “vaccine” were recommended to be given at a 21-day interval.

Allowing for the vaccination coverage rate, over the two-year period the 12-19 age group as a whole were within 93 days of a Covid mRNA injection for just 9% of the time.

Yet their 3-month deaths (67) accounted for 26% of the total number of deaths (254) in their age bracket over the two-year period.

An increased mortality risk of 188%

The 20-30 age group as a whole was within 93 days of a Covid shot for 12% of the time over the 2 years.

Yet their 3-month deaths (166) accounted for 22% of the total number of deaths (762) in their age bracket over the two-year period.

That is an increased mortality risk of 83%.

The other age brackets covered by the OIA (30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 71+) had a 3-month mortality risk relatively close to the elevated all-cause mortality risk for the period.

None of these age groups had a disproportionately elevated mortality risk, merely the already mentioned excess death rate.

The 12-19 and 20-30 age brackets had a disproportionate mortality risk in the 3 months following vaccination.

This may have contributed to the deaths of as many as 40 teenagers and 70 people in their twenties.

It greatly increases the likelihood that a number of unexplained or unexpected deaths noted among the younger age brackets occurring in 2021 and 2022 were caused by Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

By implication the health, including long-term health, of thousands more may have been adversely affected.

The last published Medsafe Safety Report up to November 2022 records that a total of 184 deaths had been reported to the government’s Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) as adverse events following Covid mRNA injections.

Medsafe itself admits that this figure is very likely to be grossly under-reported.

The news comes amid growing concerns about the impact on children from the Covid vaccination campaign.

As Slay News previously reported, another recent study uncovered unprecedented levels of heart damage in “vaccinated” children.

The major study, involving 1.7 million children, found that heart damage only appeared in children who had received Covid mRNA vaccines.

Not a single unvaccinated child in the group suffered from heart-related problems.

The study was conducted by a team of leading UK medical doctors, epidemiologists, biostatisticians, and public health experts led by Oxford University’s Professor Colm D Andrews.

In addition, the researchers note zero children from the entire group, vaccinated or unvaccinated, died from COVID-19.

Furthermore, the study found that Covid shots offered the children very little protection from the virus, with many becoming infected after just 14 to 15 weeks of receiving an injection.

