NEALE HANVEY MP in the UK Parliament: "Kevin McKernan made an accidental discovery. He was shocked to find [the mRNA vials] were contaminated with Plasmid DNA".

"Other scientists have confirmed these findings".

"This means that they are not vaccines at all, but genetically modified organisms that should have been subject to totally different regulatory conditions, and certainly not be classed as vaccines".

Source: Robin Monotti on X

