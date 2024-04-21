UK MP: These Are NOT Vaccines
"Kevin McKernan made an accidental discovery. He was shocked to find [the mRNA vials] were contaminated with Plasmid DNA".
NEALE HANVEY MP in the UK Parliament: "Kevin McKernan made an accidental discovery. He was shocked to find [the mRNA vials] were contaminated with Plasmid DNA".
"Other scientists have confirmed these findings".
"This means that they are not vaccines at all, but genetically modified organisms that should have been subject to totally different regulatory conditions, and certainly not be classed as vaccines".
Source: Robin Monotti on X
Here ye here ye when will action be taken or are all governments still captured by the totalitarian cabal running this show.? Me thinks the process will continue unabated until the cabal achieves the die off designed in its evil war on all of humanity. Pray I am wrong.
That whole thing was very informative and hidden ending. Comments were powerful now let’s hope we can put some pressure on people to be held accountable.