By Rhoda Wilson September 11, 2024

Corporate media are not letting up on the bird flu campaign. Needless to say, if you plan to get pricked, be informed, Aaron Siri says as he notes a little bit but important information about the three bird flu vaccines licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration.

In the last week, the BBC reports that the “US confirms first case of bird flu with no known animal exposure” and Forbes headlined, “Bird Flu (H5N1) explained: CDC reports first case with no known animal exposure.” A couple of days before, the BBC seemed surprised, and perhaps disappointed, that “puffins increase on Farne Islands despite bird flu.”

Reuters has been more creative and published a story on “fake cows ready for milking at state fairs as bird flu looms.” While The Guardian goes for the bog standard nudging, “Forgotten epidemic: with over 280 million birds dead how is the avian flu outbreak evolving?” claiming that “the H5N1’s risk to biodiversity, farming and human health is little explored.”

Bird flu is all the rage, Arron Siri says. “As this issue heats up, here is a bit of information about each of the three bird flu (H5N1) vaccines.”

By Aaron Siri

First is Sanofi (National Stockpile),which was licensed for adults based on a clinical trial in which only 103 adults were vaccinated and 48 received the placebo. Worse, there were four serious adverse events in the vaccine group.

Sanofi Pasteur – Influenza Virus Vaccine, H5N1, Food and Drug Administration

Next up is ID Biomedical, which was licenced for adults in a clinical trial in which the vaccine group had four times the rate of new immune-mediated diseases. The trial for ages 6 months to 17 years had only 838 children, making it underpowered and unable to adequately measure safety.

Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Food and Drug Administration

And last but not least is Seqirus, which was licensed for adults in a clinical trial in which 0.5% of the vaccinated group died but only 0.1% of the placebo group died. The trial for ages 6 months to 17 years had only 329 children, making it significantly underpowered and unable to adequately measure safety.

And that is a wrap. Needless to say, if you plan to get pricked, be informed!

About the Author

Aaron Siri is an American lawyer and managing partner of Siri & Glimstad. He has extensive complex civil litigation experience, including civil rights involving mandated medicine, class actions and high-stakes disputes. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

