By Hunter Fielding October 21, 2024

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is surging among people who received Covid mRNA vaccines, a shocking official government report has admitted.

The UK government’s PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report reveals that doubly vaccinated 40-70-year-olds have lost 40% of their immune system capability compared to unvaccinated people.

Their immune systems are deteriorating at around 5% per week (between 2.7% and 8.7%).

If this continues then 30-50 year olds will have 100% immune system degradation, zero viral defence by Christmas and all doubly vaccinated people over 30 will have lost their immune systems by March next year.

The 5 PHE tables below from their excellent Vaccine Surveillance Report, separated by 4 weeks, clearly show the progressive damage that the vaccines are doing to the immune system’s response.

People aged 40-69 have already lost 40% of their immune system capability and are losing it progressively at 3.3% to 6.4% per week.

Weekly Decline in doubly vaccinated immune system performance compared to unvaccinated people…

Everybody over 30 will have lost 100% of their entire immune capability (for viruses and certain cancers) within 6 months. 30-50 year olds will have lost it by Christmas.

These people will then effectively have full-blown acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and destroy the NHS.

The vaccine booster shots have to be the same as the vaccines themselves because it takes forever to do clinical trials and get approval for something different.

So if you take a booster shot, these figures show that you are giving yourself an even faster progressive form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (after a couple of months of effectiveness).

Table 2. COVID-19 cases by vaccination status…

Cases reported by specimen date between week 32 and week 35 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1016465/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_36.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 33 and week 36 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1018416/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_37_v2.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 34 and week 37 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 35 and week 38 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1022238/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_39.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 36 and week 39 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1023849/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_40.pdf

Pfizer originally claimed a 95% efficiency for their vaccine (calculated as in the last column above).

The figures above indicate that their figures may well have been correct immediately after vaccination (the younger age groups have had the vaccine for the shortest time).

But the figures above also show that the vaccines do NOT merely lose efficiency over time down to zero efficiency, they progressively damage the immune system until a negative efficiency is realized.

They presently leave anybody over 30 in a worse position than they were before vaccination.

Source: newsaddicts.com

