SHOCKING DATA FROM PHILIPPINES: Half a Million Excess Deaths, 1 MILLION LESS BABIES BORN Since 2020
Since the rollout of the COVID shots excess deaths are now a ‘black swan event’
Explosive findings have been revealed in a recent Philippine House of Representatives committee investigation into hundreds of thousands of excess deaths believed to be linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.
The committee heard that not only have there been hundreds of thousands of excess deaths since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but there has also been a decline of nearly one million births in the country.
Excess Deaths Philippines
•2021 43.9% excess deaths
•2022 8% excess deaths
•2023 10% excess deaths
This is a black swan event
Half a million excess deaths from 2021 to 2023
Birth data
Since 2020 both rates have declined dramatically
•Accumulative loss of births 2020- September 2023 We’ve lost 1 million babies
Sources:
Wow. I was there last June. It was very enjoyable. Nice people.
And congress says NOTHING bc their networth is increasing while our death rate skyrockets! Evil!!! All of them! Not one stood up! Stolen election! Crimes against humanity! Corrupt judiciary! I hear nothing!!!! The sound is deafening!