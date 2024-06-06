One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Explosive findings have been revealed in a recent Philippine House of Representatives committee investigation into hundreds of thousands of excess deaths believed to be linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The committee heard that not only have there been hundreds of thousands of excess deaths since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but there has also been a decline of nearly one million births in the country.

Excess Deaths Philippines

•2021 43.9% excess deaths

•2022 8% excess deaths

•2023 10% excess deaths

This is a black swan event

Half a million excess deaths from 2021 to 2023

Birth data

Since 2020 both rates have declined dramatically

•Accumulative loss of births 2020- September 2023 We’ve lost 1 million babies

