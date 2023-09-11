Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Sep 11, 2023

Masterminds? More like retrarded psychos.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Karla's avatar
Karla
Sep 11, 2023

Want to live? Live healthy? Live without fear? Turn mainstream media off for good, you won’t miss a thing, I haven’t in over 5 years. Next, don’t believe one thing a government agency tells you including the American medical association. Go back to natural health. You know, the pills they tell you don’t work, the ones they want to outlaw!!! Stock up. Trust that when the spider webs flow, rain is coming. Trust nature. Trust God who said He gave us everything for a healthy fulfilled life.

Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture