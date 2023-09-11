One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon September 11, 2023

Some of you may recall a population forecast by a group called Deagel for many countries that was online in 2020.

For U.K. it predicted a reduction in population of more than 70%, with falls in USA only a little behind at 68%.

The target date given was 2025.

So far, though all-causes mortality is hugely and unmistakably well above recently established trend lines, accompanied by unprecedented falls in live birth rates, extrapolating a further two years wouldn’t result in population reductions anything like as large as in the Deagel reports.

I infer that there’s a high likelihood of further assaults on the population.

I have read documents going back decades and the self appointed elites anticipated using a mixture of infectious diseases, poisonous vaccines, regional conflicts including civil and general wars, even starvation.

Please use your imagination. If you were trying to harm a population with plausible deniability, what would you do?

Some combination of these seems likely to occur.

The perpetrators are not going away unless and until enough of us say no.

You do not have to comply with unjust laws. It is often said that “When government becomes tyrannical, resistance becomes a duty”.

I have read that those who would visit tremendous evil on others are required, by their own perverted code, to warn their victims beforehand.

Best wishes

Mike

By The Exposé on September 3, 2023

