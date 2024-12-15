SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS: AHPRA & MEDICAL BOARD OF AUSTRALIA FACE ACCUSATIONS OF CRIMINALITY IN COVID VACCINE COVER-UP
"The fight for truth and accountability is only just beginning."
By Jim Ferguson
In a damning statement, Dr. Billy Bay boldly claims that AHPRA and the Medical Board of Australia committed a criminal act in March 2021 by imposing a gag order on all health practitioners—doctors, nurses, psychologists, and more.
Their directive to stay silent about the risks of the so-called Covid vaccines, he argues, directly contributed to the injuries and deaths of thousands across Australia.
On Rowan Dean’s Outsiders, Dr. Bay pulls no punches, celebrating a crucial victory in the Supreme Court, and heralding the return of informed consent to the Australian people. The fight for truth and accountability is only just beginning.
"The criminal malfeasants from our government health bureaucracy have been destroyed in Queensland Supreme Court."
Bless you Dr Bay. Because almost NO ONE in the medical profession spoke out against the greatest crime against humanity in history - the Covid scamdemic.
This is my memory and I stress memory. It could be wrong. I heard from one early nurse/doctor whistle blower that early on at the outset of the shit show that staff had to sign NDA’s to keep their jobs in ?public? hospitals. Again I stress this would need to be verified.