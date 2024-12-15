One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Jim Ferguson

In a damning statement, Dr. Billy Bay boldly claims that AHPRA and the Medical Board of Australia committed a criminal act in March 2021 by imposing a gag order on all health practitioners—doctors, nurses, psychologists, and more.

Their directive to stay silent about the risks of the so-called Covid vaccines, he argues, directly contributed to the injuries and deaths of thousands across Australia.

On Rowan Dean’s Outsiders, Dr. Bay pulls no punches, celebrating a crucial victory in the Supreme Court, and heralding the return of informed consent to the Australian people. The fight for truth and accountability is only just beginning.

"The criminal malfeasants from our government health bureaucracy have been destroyed in Queensland Supreme Court."

