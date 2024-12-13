This is beyond HUGE: Dr. William Bay Won a Historic Landmark Case Against the Australian Medical Regulator (AHPRA)
"The criminal malfeasants from our government health bureaucracy have been destroyed in Queensland Supreme Court."
This is beyond HUGE. There are tears of joy, not just in Australia but across the world.
The criminal malfeasants from our government health bureaucracy have been destroyed in Queensland Supreme Court.
Here’s what Dr. William Bay said after the court handed down its decision, "I think the vaccines are shit mate, they’re absolute shit, they are killers. They destroy people’s DNA - and i’m telling you this Australia and the world as a registered doctor.
This is coming from a registered Australian medical professional; the mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you, they are not good for you. They are harming your children they are harming you.
Everything you’ve heard has been there to deceive you. I have been vindicated in court today. To let you know the people of Australia that you have been lied to by the medical regulator.
The medical regulator APHRA has lied to you.
Justice Bradley in Supreme Court has today declared me 100% correct …. WE HAVE WON”
Source: craigkelly
OMG Truly this news MADE MY DAY liveable and happy.
Dr. Bay is a very honorable doctor who refused thelieds and intimidation from CRIMINAL HEALTH REGULATORS around theworldi marching in lockstep draconian lies, killing and torturing and maiming families.
Please WORLD honor these brave and rarest doctors whom fought for all humanity.
Dr BAY -kudos and much love.
Angels are watching over you.
Blessings and THANK YOU
An honest judge. I shudder at what is to come next after this admission of .gov guilt. Many professional orgs soiled themselves during this period and the peoples trust will never be theirs again, and that expecially includes the police and health care never mind the politicians who unleashed this murder.