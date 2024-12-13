One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This is beyond HUGE. There are tears of joy, not just in Australia but across the world.

The criminal malfeasants from our government health bureaucracy have been destroyed in Queensland Supreme Court.

Here’s what Dr. William Bay said after the court handed down its decision, "I think the vaccines are shit mate, they’re absolute shit, they are killers. They destroy people’s DNA - and i’m telling you this Australia and the world as a registered doctor.

This is coming from a registered Australian medical professional; the mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you, they are not good for you. They are harming your children they are harming you.

Everything you’ve heard has been there to deceive you. I have been vindicated in court today. To let you know the people of Australia that you have been lied to by the medical regulator.

The medical regulator APHRA has lied to you.

Justice Bradley in Supreme Court has today declared me 100% correct …. WE HAVE WON”

Source: craigkelly

