SHOCK REPORT: CDC Sends New ‘Health Alert’ that includes ISOLATING THOSE INFECTED with Bird Flu..
The CDC delivered a fresh alert on avian influenza after a Texas farm worker became sickened with H5N1
“ As for doctors and health care workers, they “should consider the possibility of” bird flu in people “showing signs or symptoms of acute respiratory illness or conjunctivitis and who have relevant exposure history” with potentially sickened livestock or birds, the agency said. Conjunctivitis is a key symptom, according to the agency.
People with a confirmed case or with compatible bird flu symptoms should be isolated, given antiviral treatment, and should isolate from members of their household, according to the CDC alert. “
"The entire scenario is FAKE. It signals to his fraudulent pandemic partners that they’re going to do this whole charade again."
They are out of their gourd.
