One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Description:

This is Sarah Susanna, now “Marks three years since I got the Johnson & Johnson shot that absolutely wrecked my life”

Big Tech keeps deleting her video of sharing her story, so let’s make sure everyone sees it

“I've had my story taken down many times. Here's that story:

On April 9th of 2021, I went and got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the COVID vaccine because I thought that it could helped what was going on in the world, and I wanted to travel internationally again.

Within 72 hours, I could not feel the left side of my body. I had severe headaches that actually debilitated me from doing anything, and something was not right. Long story short,

- I was in the hospital for a total of 32 days

- five different visits

- three different hospitals

- four different ambulance rides

- Thousands of medical debt later, here I am

I went through extensive physical, occupational, cognitive, and mental therapy. I had home health come to my house for a total of three months. The physical therapy that I did was to help me get the strength back in my left leg. I was in a wheelchair for several months and then I was able to transition to a cane. I had several cognitive delays. I wasn't able to remember a lot. My dog died in the middle of this. I forgot that she died.

This all took a massive toll on my children, my marriage, my job. It was absolutely awful.

My head just isn't the same that it used to be. My brain does not act the same and it's bizarre and it's really hard to try and tell people exactly what's wrong when you just don't know. And when you've had many doctors say they just don't know, but obviously it started right after I got the vaccine within 72 hours, so we know where it came from, but no one is studying the effects of this because they continue to silence us and say it didn't happen.

Since three years ago, I got a divorce. I got a new job, my kids have grown up a little bit more. It definitely took a toll mentally, physically, and in all aspects of my life. So I would not recommend getting one again for myself. And I am just so disappointed in our country.

I’m still out there sharing my story because I wanted to let people know what happened and I wanted to let people know that if anything happens to you, you are not allowed to sue a manufacturer. Since 1986, that is a law, I had heard of it before, I didn't really know the parameters. I had reached out to Johnson & Johnson, they told me to file the vaccine adverse effects reaction summary or something, VAERS, and did that. And Johnson & Johnson never reached out again.

They took zero accountability for this. Doctors were told to never talk about this. Doctors were told to never say that it's a vaccine injury or they would lose their licenses. Again, I'm not gonna get political, but I will say that is f**** up. If you put something out there that injured hundreds and thousands of people, that's fucked up, and to not do anything about it. And so by sharing my story, I was able

Share

Related articles: