Safe and Effective: Covid Jabs Linked To 113% Higher Risk Of Underactive Thyroid
The more time goes by, the more we are finding out about the health risks associated with the experimental covid jabs.
By Niamh Harris February 28, 2025
A recent study has found that people who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had a 113% higher risk of hypothyroidism and a 16% greater risk of hyperthyroidism
The study was published January in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
The six co-authors of the study, four from institutions in Taiwan, one from China and one from the US, performed a retrospective cohort study to compare the risk of thyroid dysfunction among a “large cohort” of people who received the covid shots and among the unvaccinated.
The Defender reports: According to the study, reports on long-term thyroid dysfunction following COVID-19 vaccination were limited. “Understanding the risk of subacute thyroiditis, hyperthyroidism, and hypothyroidism in vaccinated individuals is crucial for post-vaccination monitoring,” the study noted.
The study used two equal-sized samples of 1,166,748 people each. The people in one sample received COVID-19 vaccines, while those in the other sample did not. Subacute thyroiditis, hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism were the primary outcomes the study examined.
Patient data were derived from a database managed by TriNetX, a provider of “real-world data for the life sciences and healthcare.”
According to the results, the vaccinated had a 30% higher risk of being diagnosed with hypothyroidism 12 months following their vaccination. Those who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had a 113% higher risk of hypothyroidism 12 months after getting the vaccine.
There was no significant difference in hyperthyroidism among the vaccinated and unvaccinated samples after 12 months. However, people who received an mRNA COVID-19 versus another type of COVID-19 vaccine had a 16% higher risk of hyperthyroidism 12 months after their vaccination.
Hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. It can lead to symptoms including a slowed heart rate, muscle weakness, weight gain, depression and memory problems.
Hyperthyroidism refers to an overactive thyroid, which can lead to overproduction of the thyroid hormone. Symptoms include a fast or irregular heartbeat, heart palpitations, tremors, fatigue, swelling, unintentional weight loss and changes in menstrual cycles.
The risk of subacute thyroiditis — an immune reaction of the thyroid gland often accompanied by an upper respiratory infection — remained unchanged in both groups after 12 months.
Results contradict findings of prior studies with shorter monitoring periods
The study’s results highlight “the need for ongoing thyroid function monitoring,” the authors said.
Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense (CHD), called the study’s results “earth-rattling.” Jablonowski said they contradict the findings of two previous studies, which found no link between COVID-19 vaccines and thyroid disease.
I bet you could sub HPV vac into that title. How many teens have been diagnosed with thyroid issues since 2006... I know some of them. 😔
😀 ’SATIRICAL’ PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT 😀
MoMurder-na Harmaceuticals Presents: The VAER Y SCARY 19 VACCINE!!
“100% Safe and Effective ... Until It’s Not!!“
Are you tired of living a long, healthy life? Do you long for the excitement of a debilitating, mystery illness? Well, worry no more!! The VAER Y SCARY 19 VACCINE is here to shake things up!!
Straight from the brilliant minds who brought you opioid epidemics, thalidomide babies, and the food pyramid that made you diabetic, MoMurder-na is proud to offer you a vial of Holy Water designed to fortify your faith in modern medicine.
Side effects?? Only the BEST!! Here are the top 19 thrilling adverse events waiting for YOU and your family!!
🧘 Anaphylaxis - Because breathing is overrated
💕 Myocarditis & Pericarditis - Give your heart that warm, inflated feeling!!
🚑 Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) - Clots? Low platelets? Why not both?!!
🦽 Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) - Who needs mobility when you have compliance?
💉 Severe Allergic Reactions - Let's see if your EpiPen works!!
🤸 Seizures - A great way to shake up your nervous system!!
❤️🩹 Stroke - A stroke of bad luck, but hey, safe and effective!!
❤️🩹 Heart Attack - Because nothing says protection like cardiac arrest!!
🎉 Pulmonary Embolism - Breathe deep ... if you still can!!
🙈 Deep Vein Thrombosis - A clot of fun for the whole family!!
🥳 Appendicitis - Appendix?? Who needs one anyway?
🙇 Intestinal Obstruction - Your gut instincts were right to be afraid!!
🚑 Kawasaki Disease - Vroom vroom!! Straight to the pediatric ward!!
🔥 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) - The kids are NOT alright!!
🧏 Bell’s Palsy - When your compliance shows ... on only half your face!!
Transverse Myelitis - For those with backbone!!
👀 Optic Neuritis - Who needs eyesight when you have blind faith?
🏥 Autoimmune Disorders - Your body’s new hobby? Attacking itself!!
☠️💉☠️💉 Death - R.I.P.
Worried? DON’T BE!!
The ’safe and effective’ data was carefully curated, massaged, and retroactively adjusted by esteemed experts in white coats - the same ones who promised you that cigarettes were good for your throat and DDT was safe to spray on your kids!!
And if the ’science’ isn't enough to calm you down, don't worry!! We've got free Happy Meals waiting for you and your loved ones - post jab!! 💉☠️👍 Because nothing says ’trust the science’ like an over-processed burger and fries served with a side of coercion!!
CLOSING JINGLE
(To the tune of a cheerful ad ー think McDonald’s but sinister!!)
“Get the shot, don't ask why!!
Ignore the deaths ー comply, comply!!
It’s VAER Y SCARY, but don't you stress...
Side effects mean it works the best!!“
Narrator: MoMurder-na Harmaceuticals ー “If you survive the first dose, we’ve got boosters lined up just for you!!“
🚨Warning: Some customers may experience buyer’s remorse, loss of bodily autonomy, or sudden urges to question authority. If symptoms of critical thinking persist, please consult your nearest fact-checker. 🚨