By Frank Bergman October 11, 2024

The United Nations’ (UN) World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that “monkeypox” is actually a “side effect” of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The admission is buried on the WHO’s VigiAccess website.

The website contains a database that lists all known side effects of all drugs and vaccines that have been approved for public use.

Under “potential side effects” for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the WHO lists “monkeypox,” “smallpox,” and “cow pox” among hundreds of other disorders.

They are listed under “infections and infestations” that emerge as “side effects” of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

The website is a searchable database that doesn’t provide direct links to the information.

However, you can find the information for yourself by following these steps:

Visit the VigiAccess website

Scroll to the bottom and click “Search database”

Search for “BioNTech”

In the list search results, click on “Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine”

Click “Ok” in the Dialog Box that shows up

Under “Reported potential side effects,” click on “Infections and infestations”

Scroll down and continue clicking “Load More” until you see “Smallpox (15)”

Continue scrolling and clicking “Load More” until; you see “Monkeypox (6)” and “Cow pox (5)”

Please note that the database worked at the time of publishing.

However, a swift cover-up usually ensues when we draw attention to such things.

Yet, this is not the first time that monkeypox has been linked to Covid vaccines.

As Slay News recently reported, a renowned German doctor has spoken out to warn the public that the monkeypox “outbreak” is a hoax and the “symptoms” are actually side effects of Covid mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg issued the warning in a new whistleblowing interview with the Austrian outlet AUF1.

He explains that reports of a monkeypox “global emergency” from the World Health Organization (WHO) are part of a fearmongering campaign designed to scare the masses.

Wodarg asserts that globalists are seeking to cover up the negative health impact of Covid shots while trying to profit from testing and treating monkeypox.

Alex Jones of Infowars shared a clip of the interview translated from German to English.

Jones says the video was from a German article titled: “Doctor: Monkeypox is actually shingles, a side effect of the Covid vaccines.”

WATCH:

These bombshell developments emerged after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a shocking admission about the monkeypox “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, the FDA quietly admitted that people who are unvaccinated for monkeypox could face “serious complications,” including “death,” if they come into “close contact” with those who have been vaccinated for the virus.

The FDA approved the monkeypox vaccine (ACAM2000) for use on American citizens on August 29.

Yet, the vaccine has already been around for several years as the shot that was first developed to tackle smallpox.

It was originally approved by the FDA in 2007 but was reapproved again for use against monkeypox in August this year.

However, the injection carries with it a risk of serious side effects, including death.

Alarmingly, those risks are not limited to those who receive the shots as the side effects can also be suffered by unvaccinated people who have “physical contact” with the vaccinated.

A document published by the FDA reveals that serious side effects can be spread via “shedding” to the unvaxxed.

On page 1 in the “Warnings and Precautions” section, the document states:

“[The vaccine] is a live vaccinia virus that can be transmitted to persons who have close contact with the vaccinee and the risks in contacts are the same as those stated for vaccinees.”

The initial “Serious Complications” section of the package insert lists death as a “side effect” of the monkeypox vaccine.

