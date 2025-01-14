One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai January 13, 2025

Vaccination records were falsified by thousands of celebrities, officials and European elites who gave themselves fake saline injections instead of the deadly mRNA jabs.

According to a new police report, elites paid vast amount of cash to have fake passports made and recorded in the National Immunizations Registry.

Infowars.com reports: Now some of these elitists, including Big Pharma CEOs and presidents, are facing criminal charges for it. The fee to falsify the passport and the records was higher depending on social status, so famous folks and Big Pharma gurus had to pay more money to avoid getting the deadliest “vaccine” ever created on planet earth. They obviously knew the hazards and wanted to avoid them at all costs.

Police have charged Jose Sousa-Faro, President of Pharma-Mar, a European pharma behemoth, for being falsely vaccinated against Covid-19. The National Police there have compiled a list of these offenders a mile long.

Anyone who doubts this is exactly what’s going on in the United States needs their head examined. Politicians, celebrities, and Pharma gurus who got “vaccinated” live on television, who didn’t pass out or die on the spot, most likely got a saline injection, just like all these elitists in Europe. It’s a scam because they KNOW how deadly those clot shot, gene therapy, nano-technology injections really are.

Remember how the Vaccine Industrial Complex told everyone they could never travel again without a vaccine passport

How many of these fakers, these posers, huckster, shills for Big Pharma, were the very ones who were pushing the false narrative, for everyone to go out and get injected asap with these horrible toxins to save the planet, and save grandma and grandpa, and establish herd immunity so we could “flatten the curve?”

How many of these vaccine fakers pretend to be members of the vaccine cult, that demands everyone else get vaccinated for face the wrath, where you get fired from your job, can’t shop in person for groceries, can’t have kids in school or daycare, and can’t travel anywhere on public transportation without a vaccine passport? All while they get saline jabs, keep their natural immunity, and run around pretending they got the mRNA jab, with a fake vaccine passport they paid big bucks to acquire.

How many commercials, talk shows, newscasts, and FDA and CDC officials did we have to endure listening to preach the gospel about vaccine “efficacy and safety,” all while they were terrified of the jabs and avoided them by paying thousands of dollars for a fake vaccine passport? They are all part of a murder conspiracy and should serve time in prison for going along with the insidious plot. Where is justice?

