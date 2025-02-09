One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

The study, based on a survey of over 1,000 people in Germany, found:

42% of vaccinated individuals needed a doctor’s visit, compared to just 30% of the unvaccinated.

30% of vaccinated respondents caught COVID-19, while only 23% of unvaccinated people did.

21% of vaccinated individuals reported muscle and joint problems, compared to 15% of the unvaccinated.

In other words, “Vaccinated individuals experienced a greater overall disease burden, with more doctor visits, higher rates of COVID-19 infections, and increased musculoskeletal issues compared to the unvaccinated.”

Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher reacted to the study, writing, “This isn’t surprising given the mechanism of action of COVID-19 mRNA injections (instructing cells in vital organ systems to produce toxic Spike protein).”

“This study adds to the large body of evidence supporting the immediate market withdrawal of COVID-19 ‘vaccines.’”

