REPORT: A New Peer-Reviewed Study Finds COVID-Vaccinated People Are SICKER Than Their Unvaccinated Counterparts
“Safe and effective.”
Source: RogerHodkinson
The study, based on a survey of over 1,000 people in Germany, found:
42% of vaccinated individuals needed a doctor’s visit, compared to just 30% of the unvaccinated.
30% of vaccinated respondents caught COVID-19, while only 23% of unvaccinated people did.
21% of vaccinated individuals reported muscle and joint problems, compared to 15% of the unvaccinated.
In other words, “Vaccinated individuals experienced a greater overall disease burden, with more doctor visits, higher rates of COVID-19 infections, and increased musculoskeletal issues compared to the unvaccinated.”
Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher reacted to the study, writing, “This isn’t surprising given the mechanism of action of COVID-19 mRNA injections (instructing cells in vital organ systems to produce toxic Spike protein).”
“This study adds to the large body of evidence supporting the immediate market withdrawal of COVID-19 ‘vaccines.’”
Regarding the unvaccinated had got less "COVID" c.f. the vaccinated...as a European doctorthis makes no sense
Amazed the writer forgets that the PCR covid test cannot diagnose any illness or infection, & only introduced to increase false positives..against a synthetic amino acid sequence, formulated, in silico(on computer). Also considering fully vaccinated individuals still test PCR positive for COVID", whatever COVID is, emphasizes it complete uselessness
Association vs causation