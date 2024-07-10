🤡 Recap of the “Safe and Effective”
"You might need another shot because it's HIGHLY EFFECTIVE" - Dr. Fauci
I am sure some mRNA disaster with fragmented dna, sv40 enhancers and added endotoxins and other biological agents are in the works just in time for the bird flu summit in October. I am sure people will be mandated (forced) to take this crap to go to work and school. One might also need their digital vaccine proof in their new digital wallets.