Sources: DrMikeYeadonsolochannel, Raymond on X
COVID was created to gin up fear for the purpose of control and manipulation and to make a number of Globalists richer. It was a test run, an experiment in social control the giving up of freedom for security. That the control and scam was as diverse and deep reveals a Global nexus…..WEF ,WHO under China’s tutelage. Amazing the power of big Pharma to drive the medical paradigm
Should be RICO indictments with individual prosecution for the coverup and conspiracy to inject the poison into the bodies of millions…..culling the herd