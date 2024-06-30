One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon June 30, 2024

Dear all,

I wonder if, in the unending flurry of messages, you ever got the chance to read this Substack article from legal researcher, Katherine Watt?

It’s important that, at high level at least, you appreciate what has been done here.

At its heart, the pandemic lie is no more than a PsyOp.

If you’re fearful of scary viruses, and believe that, somewhere in the basement of a high security lab in Ukraine, or in China or a military facility in America, scientists are working on “claim-of-function” pathogens, you may find the outside world a forever threatening place.

While there are certainly threats, the real threats are not from invisible enemies, floating in a breeze, but from authoritarian governments and compliant functionaries, approaching with a hypodermic in hand.

You cannot “catch” these alleged disease-causing, submicroscopic organisms termed viruses.

No diagnostic test can show that you’re “infected & therefore a threat to others”.

Naturally, no “gene based vaccine” is going to make you safe. That’s not what they’re for. Instead their purpose is to injure or kill you, while reducing your fertility if you survive.

On each occasion, most people aren’t obviously injured or killed. The jig would be up very quickly if the perpetrators made very widely toxic materials.

The overall narrative is intended steadily to narrow the range of actions you can take, always “fur ihre sicherheit” (“It’s for your safety”).

Read even at a scan, you will, I hope, appreciate how stealthy and patient has been the long run-up to 2020. Much more so than most of could imagine was possible. Actors in this drama are part of a multigenerational mission to seize control of the world and of everyone and everything in it.

We defeat their intentions by active non-compliance and very importantly, by showing things to people and asking what they make of it.

Anyone professionally qualified in anything will probably be able to grasp the sweep of history, if only they’d read it! That is of course one of the hardest things to persuade others to do: to at least review some of the evidence that things are very much not what they seem.

I emphasise this again, because they’re going to do it all again, almost certainly.

Best wishes,

Mike

