October 30, 2024

A prominent doctor, who used her large social media following to smear and mock those who chose not to receive Covid mRNA “vaccines,” has suffered a stroke.

Dr. Jessica Ee, a Singaporean dermatologist, revealed that she has been hospitalized for six months while recovering from a stroke.

In October 2021, the Singaporean government banned unvaccinated people from entering public spaces such as malls and restaurants.

Dr. Ee expressed her delight on social media at this decision.

In a post on Facebook, Ee shared the news and declared:

“I am loving the meltdown of anti-vaxxers.”

Recently, it came to light that Dr. Ee has been hospitalized for six months, recovering from a stroke.

Ee revealed her condition in a recent video shared with her thousands of TikTok followers.

WATCH:

The cause of Dr. Ee’s stroke has not been revealed.

However, strokes are a known side effect of Covid mRNA vaccines, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Ee is not the only pro-vax figure to suffer misfortune after attacking the free will of the public concerning Covid injections.

As Slay News previously reported in March, an internationally recognized Indian reporter died unexpectedly after suffering a sudden heart attack at 54 years old.

Pankaj Khelkar, a reporter for English language news outlet India Today, dropped dead over the weekend, according to reports.

Khelkar became a prominent figure during the pandemic due to his promotion of Covid vaccines.

The reporter, who was popular among English-speaking Indians around the world, warned the public that they must “stop the spread” of Covid by taking the experimental shots.

In April 2021, Khelkar shared a photo of himself receiving the Covid jab on social media.

He also live-streamed it.

Sharing a picture of himself getting the injection, Khelkar wrote: “I took the vaccine. Did you?”

“Be responsible,” he warned.

“Take the vaccine.”

Another prominent doctor, who used social media to pressure the public into taking Covid mRNA vaccines, also died suddenly in March at just 43 years old.

Dr. Vicky Jennings, from South Africa, was an internationally recognized trauma surgeon, as Slay News reported.

The mother of two passed away unexpectedly earlier this month after reportedly suffering a fatal heart attack.

Jennings often posted pro-vaccine propaganda that urged people to take Covid mRNA injections.

According to Jennings, raising concerns about the safety of the shots is “deadly” and considered “disinformation.”

Jennings also posted when she received her own injections, encouraging others to do so.

In one post, she even mocked so-called “anti-vaxxers.”

“Waiting to grow my unicorn horn now, and maybe Bill Gates can start tracking my fascinating life,” she mocked after taking the shot herself.

Last year, a Canadian pro-vaccine journalist also died suddenly, as Slay News reported.

Corporate media journalist Ian Vandaelle died at just 33 years old.

Vandaelle died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead,” his family revealed.

He was known to many on social media for his controversial pro-Covid vaccine posts on X.

Vandaelle advocated for vaccine passports and mandates and called for the firing of anyone who refused the injections.

He also suggested that unvaccinated people should be arrested and taken away to concentration camps by their governments.

