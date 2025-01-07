Prof.Angus Dalgleish: The People Behind Moderna and Pfizer are EVIL
"The mRNA vaccines are completely contaminated"
“…The Messenger RNA vaccines all completely contaminated.”
“ The Pfizer’s are all full of SV40.
SV40 was what in my day we put into mice to make them grow tumors…”
“…And we are putting this into humans is beyond belief.”
“These people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure EVIL and they must be held to account.”
"We're actually hacking the software of life."
