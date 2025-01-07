One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“…The Messenger RNA vaccines all completely contaminated.”

“ The Pfizer’s are all full of SV40.

SV40 was what in my day we put into mice to make them grow tumors…”

“…And we are putting this into humans is beyond belief.”

“These people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure EVIL and they must be held to account.”

"We're actually hacking the software of life."

Share

Related articles: