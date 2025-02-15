Pilot Who Didn’t Know He Was Being Taped Admits To Dumping Toxic Chemicals In Chemtrails!!!
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the breaking news on the latest developments surrounding the use of chemtrails for the purposes of geoengineering.
A pilot who didn’t know he was being recorded while being confronted about the dumping of toxic chemicals over people’s homes has not denied the accusation but instead insisted that what he was doing was not illegal and if anyone has a problem with it they can take it up with his boss.
Source: pressfortruth.ca
Crime against humanity is the categorization this fits and is a capital crime. (murder)
Not illegal...well I think there's plenty of precedence it is ? https://www.lvcriminaldefense.com/usc/chemical-weapons/