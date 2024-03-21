Geo-Engineering in Plain Sight
Also: Interactive Map of 50 years of U.N. tracking Weather Modification Projects (1952-1999)
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Weather Modification LLC provides weather radars, cloud seeding aircraft, atmospheric research instrumentation, aircraft modification, and operational programs for the purpose of rain enhancement, snow pack augmentation, hail suppression, and fog dissipation
https://www.fmwfchamber.com/list/member/weather-modification-llc-2527
Interactive Map of 50 years of U.N. tracking Weather Modification Projects (1952-1999)
No longer a Conspiracy Theory
Related articles:
You Are Not Sick. You Are Being POISONED: 3D Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles for Cloud Seeding Patent US 2022/0002159 A1
·
THE CLIMATE CRISIS FRAUD IS JUST THE POLITICALLY CORRECT COVER FOR UN's GLOBAL DEPOPULATION
·
What Would Happen if Graphene Was Injected Into Humans? – A Short Documentary on Graphene Oxide
·
Alex Jones was right...again.
Real climate change. Details of effects and mechanisms may vary with peoples, generations, and degrees of wickedness.
Deuteronomy 28:20-24 - The LORD will send against you curses, confusion, and rebuke in everything you do until you are destroyed and quickly perish, because of the wickedness of your actions in abandoning me. The LORD will make pestilence cling to you until he has exterminated you from the land you are entering to possess. The LORD will afflict you with wasting disease, fever, inflammation, burning heat, drought, blight, and mildew; these will pursue you until you perish. The sky above you will be bronze, and the earth beneath you iron. The LORD will turn the rain of your land into falling dust; it will descend on you from the sky until you are destroyed.