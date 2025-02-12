One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Residents in Florida have recently reported experiencing a strange fog with a distinctive chemical smell in various parts of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued dense fog advisories near Jacksonville and Tallahassee, extending from Tuesday to Wednesday. While fog is not unusual in this region, many locals are noticing differences in its appearance and smell, leading to concerns about its true nature.

In addition to visibility issues, there have been reports of adverse health effects associated with the fog. Symptoms such as coughing, sore throats, and lethargy have been commonly mentioned. Others have noted unusual gut issues and a metallic taste when in close proximity to the fog. These occurrences are reminiscent of a similar event last month, which also featured fog with a metallic odor.

Discussion online has given rise to theories about the fog resulting from chemical or biological agents. Comparisons have been drawn to historical events like Operation Sea Spray, a 1950s U.S. Navy experiment involving the dispersion of bacteria off the coast of San Francisco, infecting residents.

Some suggest that the unusual smell could be due to pollutants already present in the environment that become more noticeable in humidity and that the health issues reported might coincide with the effects of seasonal winter viruses, exaggerated by the presence of moisture-rich air.

The NWS has advised that fog conditions expected to reduce visibility to one nautical mile or less will continue off parts of Florida’s coast until Wednesday morning.

Source: thenationalpulse.com

Share

Related articles: