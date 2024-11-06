Over 17M People Have Died From the Covid ‘Vaccines’...THIS is the Greatest CRIME in Human History
And it’s not going to Stop anytime Soon .. that number is constantly growing
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
“Over 17M people have died from the ‘Covid Vaccines’…which is 1 in 800 people…the excess death Mortality rate skyrocketed with every ‘Vaccine Rollout’ in participating Countries around the World…”
And it’s not going to Stop anytime Soon .. that number is constantly growing
THIS is the Greatest CRIME in Human History.
Source: RogerHodkinson
Related articles:
Satanic Frankensteins: Pfizer and Moderna CEOs Reveal Cabal’s True Intention – Destruction of God’s Creation
·
BREAKING: Pfizer COVID Vaccine Vial Contents Exposed by WHO Whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stückelberger
·
DEVASTATING: Fully-Vaxxed New Zealand Suffers a Staggering 3000% Spike in Excess Deaths
·
Zowe Smith: "It's Critical to Acknowledge the Covid Scam/Crime Against Humanity Has Been a Major EUGENICS PROGRAM."
·
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "EVERYTHING Was Propaganda. There Was No New Illness Called Covid19. There Is No SARS-CoV-2 “Virus”
·
I don't think this crime could begin to compete with Genesis 3. But that death rate meshes pretty well with what I have observed directly.
That just means it’s working as intended! Super safe and effective! Stealth kill. Everything gets blamed except for the lethal toxics injected!