“Over 17M people have died from the ‘Covid Vaccines’…which is 1 in 800 people…the excess death Mortality rate skyrocketed with every ‘Vaccine Rollout’ in participating Countries around the World…”

And it’s not going to Stop anytime Soon .. that number is constantly growing

THIS is the Greatest CRIME in Human History.

Source: RogerHodkinson

