Rep. Thomas Massie: "Doctor Pavia, are you a member of the Infectious Disease Society of America?

Dr. Pavia: "I am"...

Rep. Thomas Massie: "Are you aware that they've taken monies in 2020 from AstraZeneca and from Pfizer?"

Dr. Pavia: "To my knowledge when IDSA takes money it's only into their foundation which is separate from the society itself. And the foundation uses that money for educational activities."

