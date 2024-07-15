Nothing To See Here: Infectious Disease Society of America Took Money From Pfizer and AstraZeneca
"Corruption is worse than prostitution. The latter might endanger the morals of an individual, the former invariably endangers the morals of the entire country." - Karl Kraus
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Rep. Thomas Massie: "Doctor Pavia, are you a member of the Infectious Disease Society of America?
Dr. Pavia: "I am"...
Rep. Thomas Massie: "Are you aware that they've taken monies in 2020 from AstraZeneca and from Pfizer?"
Dr. Pavia: "To my knowledge when IDSA takes money it's only into their foundation which is separate from the society itself. And the foundation uses that money for educational activities."
Just like all the other establishment medical societies. Corruption AND prostitution.
