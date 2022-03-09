Exposing The Darkness

Signme Uplease
Mar 22, 2022

Bribing us to take a deathshot with our own tax dollars. That takes supreme hubris.

Linelle MacDougal
Mar 9, 2022

First of all, how many doctors are actually in their offices ? I haven't seen a regular doctor since 2017 but apparently she still gets payment for my not even seeing her- all fact checking appreciated . As for the group therapy in order to want an experimental drug injected , how is that not unlike those Uighur reeducation camps in China ? Young trudeau's love of China's dictatorship seems to be obvious to me on many levels.

