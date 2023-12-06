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By Frank Bergman December 5, 2023

A New Zealand government whistleblower is now facing up to seven years in prison after being arrested for going public with data exposing the country’s mass deaths among the Covid-vaccinated population.

As Slay News has been reporting, Barry Young, a lead database administrator for New Zealand’s public health ministry, Te Whatu Ora, leaked explosive secret government data on the death rates of people who have received Covid mRNA shots.

Identifying himself as “Winston Smith,” Young released data showing that vast numbers of vaxxed New Zealanders are now dead.

The whistleblower exposed official government data that shows the nation’s spike in excess deaths is associated with the Covid injection campaign.

According to the statistician whistleblower’s explosive official data, more than 20% of the nation’s citizens have now died after receiving their Covid mRNA shots.

Like many other countries around the world, New Zealand has suffered an unprecedented spike in excess deaths over the past two years.

Due to strict mandates and heavy government pressure during the Covid pandemic, the vast majority of the New Zealand population is fully vaccinated.

Official data shows that 95.8% of the eligible New Zealand population aged 12 and over have received one dose of the Covid mRNA shots.

While a staggering 94.7% of the eligible New Zealand population aged 12 and over are considered to be fully vaccinated.

After his whistleblowing went viral around the world, Young’s home was raided by authorities and he was arrested, as Slay News reported.

Young disclosed the government data during an interview with investigative journalist Liz Gunn.

Shortly after his disclosure, Gunn reported that Young had been raided by the police on Sunday.

According to James Freeman on radio station TNT, Young is now facing up to 7 years in prison.

On Sunday, Gunn put out an “emergency call” to say that Young’s home had been surrounded by police for hours.

WATCH:

The New Zealand government health agency, Te Whatu Ora, has been granted an injunction that “prevents any publication of the data” leaked by Young.

The agency alleges that Young has had all of his access to the project’s system removed.

Young was charged with accessing a computer system for “dishonest purposes.”

According to legal experts, the charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Young was released on bail on Monday.

However, police said they would be opposing his release on bail because of the risk he could continue to spread “misinformation.”

TNT Radio Chat’s James Freeman reported that the reason he needs “protecting” is because of the significance of the data set that Young leaked.

While many initially attempted to argue that Young’s data leak was fabricated, the fact that he has been arrested for publishing the information only confirms its authenticity.

Source: slaynews.com

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