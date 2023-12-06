Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Patti's avatar
Patti
Dec 6, 2023

This will be successful in shutting people up and them refusing to blow the whistle on anything. Very, very sinister. People need to be willing to do the right thing regardless. Hoping more and more people who can make a difference decide to help wake people up.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Dec 6, 2023

Show me any government that loves the truth. They all have nefarious and deadly secrets to hide from us.

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