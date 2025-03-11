One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

March 11, 2025

In a move that reeks of medical manipulation and malfeasance, New Mexico health officials announced on Thursday that an adult in Lea County tested positive for measles post-mortem, yet refused to confirm whether the infection was actually present or had any roll in the individual's death.

The announcement, shrouded in secrecy and devoid of critical details, has sparked outrage among medical freedom advocates who accuse public health authorities of exploiting the tragedy to fuel fear and push mass vaccination campaigns.

The deceased, whose identity and medical history remain undisclosed, was reportedly unvaccinated for MMR and did not seek medical care before passing away. The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) confirmed the presence of the measles virus through laboratory testing but provided no information on comorbidities, underlying health conditions, or the actual cause of death. David Morgan, the department’s public information officer, stated that the death is still under investigation, yet the NMDOH has already labeled it a “measles-related death” — a classification that critics argue is premature and scientifically dubious.

This incident follows a similar case in Texas, where a 6-year-old child reportedly died after testing positive for measles. In both instances, health officials have withheld critical details, raising questions about the true motives behind these announcements. Medical authorities are currently being encouraged to run tests on hospitalized patients and even CORPSES, to come up with a positive test result for measles to further drive the measles hysteria. This is history repeating itself: medical malpractice being covered up by fraudulent diagnoses to perpetuate a narrative and push populations to take faulty vaccines.

The dubious science of post-mortem measles testing

The NMDOH’s decision to classify the death as measles-related hinges on a post-mortem test that detected the measles virus. However, as Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer for Children’s Health Defense (CHD), pointed out, “This is similar to the death of a young adult woman in 2015 in Washington state whose autopsy testing revealed she died with the measles virus. The woman had multiple comorbidities, including pneumonia, which was the cause of death.”

Hooker emphasized that attributing the death to measles without further investigation is a “quantum leap” in logic. “To tell the reader that they died from the measles is quite a quantum leap for a deceased person who wasn’t tested for measles until their autopsy, which yielded a positive test,” he said.

The reliability of the test itself is also under scrutiny. Was it an RT-PCR test, known for its high false-positive rates? What were the cycle thresholds used? These questions remain unanswered, leaving the public to wonder whether this is yet another example of medical authorities using flawed science to advance a predetermined narrative. There is significant money to be made in weaponizing these PCR tests, to drive a narrative, and deceive people into taking MMR vaccines.

A public health strategy rooted in fear

The NMDOH’s announcement was swiftly followed by a call for increased vaccination rates, with Dr. Chad Smelser, the department’s deputy state epidemiologist, urging New Mexicans to get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. “We don’t want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles,” Smelser said.

But critics argue that this rhetoric is less about public health and more about pushing a pro-vaccine agenda at all costs. Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., a senior research scientist for CHD, accused health authorities of inciting fear to drive vaccination rates. “This is the second death reported from a state health department where the minimum amount of information was released,” he said. “Without cause of death, comorbidities, circumstances, or any other details, it is akin to screaming fire in a crowded theater.”

Jablonowski also highlighted the broader implications of this strategy. “The posturing of so-called public health is to increase vaccination rates at all costs. It is a value-free enterprise, meaning it doesn’t matter what your values are — they still want you to vaccinate. When we accept achieving a goal as value-free is when we lose our humanity, let alone our freedoms.”

The hidden risks of the MMR vaccine

While health officials tout the MMR vaccine as the ultimate solution, evidence suggests that the vaccine carries significant risks. Over the past decade, 41 deaths following MMR or MMRV vaccination have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Research has also linked the vaccine to serious adverse effects, including febrile seizures, anaphylaxis, meningitis, encephalitis, and autism.

A 2004 study found that boys vaccinated with their first MMR vaccine on time were 67% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to those who received the vaccine after their third birthday. Despite these risks, the CDC continues to recommend the vaccine for children as young as 12 months old.

Mainstream media’s role in spreading hysteria

Mainstream media outlets have played a pivotal role in amplifying the fear surrounding these cases. Headlines such as “Second measles death reported as outbreak grows in Southwest” (The Hill) and “Unvaccinated New Mexico Resident Dies of Suspected Measles” (The New York Times) have dominated the news cycle, despite the lack of confirmed causation.

This sensationalized coverage has disproportionately targeted unvaccinated communities, particularly the Mennonite population in West Texas. Tina Siemens, a member of the Mennonite community, told The Defender that the media’s portrayal of the unvaccinated as “uneducated” and responsible for the outbreak has left many feeling “frustrated” and “targeted.”

The lack of transparency surrounding these cases underscores the need for a more honest and balanced discussion about measles, vaccination, and public health. As Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist and medical freedom advocate, noted, “There are risks from measles and risks from the vaccine. There are apparent benefits from both. … And everyone should have the right to balance their own risks and benefits and make this decision for themselves.”

The current narrative, driven by fear and incomplete information, serves only to erode public trust and strip individuals of their right to informed consent. Until health officials provide full transparency and address the legitimate concerns surrounding vaccine safety and efficacy, the public will remain rightfully skeptical of their motives.

In the end, this is not just about measles or vaccines — it’s about the integrity of our medical institutions and the freedom to make informed decisions about our health. As the shadows of medical fraud and fear-mongering grow darker, the light of truth must shine brighter.

