Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Gregory Cox's avatar
Gregory Cox
May 2, 2023

The present regime is utterly without a moral compass or any sense of shame. As the Wuhan virus has shown, it will do anything to enrich itself and keep us in the dark.

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Stewart Ogilby's avatar
Stewart Ogilby
May 2, 2023

Of course it is all fake. So was Apollo and the shuttles. Any doubt? Why are the "astronots" who supposedly died in the Challenger unexpected explosion alive and well? Crazy "conspiracy talk?" See "Are Challenger's Flight Crew Members Alive?" at www.bigeyeblog.com -- The world they present to you on TV, including (or especially) 9/11 is all smoke and mirrors (digital animation, etc.). It is time to stop the nonsense and get down to reality and look at the real problems that must be attacked.

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