By Frank Bergman July 12, 2024

Several studies have emerged that have uncovered evidence showing that Covid shots cause recipients to develop deadly hepatitis.

Hepatitis is the term used to describe inflammation of the liver.

It’s usually the result of a viral infection or liver damage caused by drinking alcohol.

The inflammation of the liver can cause a range of health problems and can be fatal.

Some people or animals with hepatitis have no symptoms, whereas others develop yellow discoloration of the skin.

Multiple case studies have now shown that people are being diagnosed with hepatitis after receiving a Covid injection.

The phenomenon is exhibited regardless of whether the Covid injection is mRNA-based, such as with Pfizer, or viral vector-based, like the AstraZeneca shot.

The issue was also recorded among those who received classic denatured virus-based shots, such as Sinopharm.

Each of the vaccine technologies’ links to hepatitis are detailed in three case studies

In the first study, the researchers analyzed the case of a 35-year-old man who died after contracting hepatitis from his AstraZeneca Covid shot.

In the “Abstract” section of the study’s paper, the researchers explain:

“This article presents a young man who developed fulminant hepatitis a few days after vaccination with the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“He received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 8 days earlier.

“He was admitted to the hospital with a chief complaint of abdominal pain.

“On admission and because of his high D-dimers, low platelet count, and low Fibrinogen level, vaccine-induced immune thrombosis thrombocytopenia was suspected, which was ruled out later.

“Then, after a surge in his liver function tests, decreasing platelet, and abnormal clotting tests, fulminant hepatitis was considered for this patient.

“Several bacterial, viral, and autoimmune etiologies were then suspected, with all ruled out.

“Thus, fulminant hepatitis secondary to his AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was confirmed.”

The second case study documented a male patient who contracted hepatitis following the Sinopharm Covid shot.

In the “Case Presentation” section of the study’s paper, the researchers note:

“This study presents a case of hepatitis initiated by Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19.

“A 62-year-old man presented with jaundice, weight loss, and elevated liver enzymes three days after getting the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Microscopic sections showed hepatitis pattern of injury with both portal and lobular inflammation and marked eosinophils infiltration.”

The researchers note that the case is interesting because the patient received a Sinopharm Covid shot which does not use mRNA technology.

However, both mRNA and viral vector Covid vaccines have been documented to cause hepatitis.

In the “Discussion” section, the researchers explain:

“Several cases of hepatitis have been reported after COVID-19 vaccines, but almost all of them were diagnosed as autoimmune hepatitis, triggered by COVID-19 mRNA or viral vector vaccines but the present case is one of the first reported cases of hepatitis after Sinopharm vaccine, an inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccine.

“Spontaneous decrease in liver enzyme levels, without corticosteroids therapy, is against to the diagnosis of autoimmune hepatitis in other reported cases.”

In a third study, researchers investigated the case of a 35-year-old female who had her autoimmune hepatitis, which was in remission, reactivated after being injected with Pfizer’s Covid mRNA shot.

In the “Abstract” section, the researchers explain:

“A 35-year-old Asian female with a pertinent past medical history of autoimmune hepatitis presented with an acute recurrence of autoimmune hepatitis two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech messenger RNA (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

“Nine cases of autoimmune hepatitis after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported, but this is the first documented case of a reactivation of autoimmune hepatitis in remission.”

These studies are not the first to identify links between Covid shots and hepatitis, however.

In one repository, there are 35 case studies on the phenomenon.

The Semantic Scholar repository states:

“The clinical characteristics of a total of 35 currently reported cases of AIH [autoimmune hepatitis] after COVID-19 vaccination are summarised and it is suggested that patients with autoimmune diseases may be at higher risk of developing AIH after vaccination.”

