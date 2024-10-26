One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman October 25, 2024

A team of investigative medical researchers has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are responsible for several new cases of multiple sclerosis.

The study, from leading medical University researchers in Mexico, traced numerous cases of multiple sclerosis (MS) back to mRNA injections as the cause.

The results of the study, led by Drs. Amy Jocelyn Mengual Ku and Carlos Eduardo Cabrera, were published in the Ciencia Latina Internacional medical journal.

The researchers sought to assess the incidence of post-Covid injection MS across different age groups and vaccine types.

The study had a specific focus on identifying at-risk populations.

MS is a severe chronic autoimmune disease that primarily affects the central nervous system.

It often emerges in young adults.

The researchers raise concern that new cases of multiple sclerosis (MS) have been caused by the global vaccination campaign.

Specifically, concerns have been raised about the potential link between vaccination and autoimmune conditions, including MS.

During their retrospective cohort study, the researchers used publicly available registries, case reports, and clinical data.

The researchers detected an uptick in MS cases among adults after they received a Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

The study analyzed the cases of 450 individuals in Mexico who developed MS after receiving a Covid injection.

They studied and analyzed incidence rates, relative risk (RR), and demographic factors such as age, sex, and vaccine type.

Comparing the study data with that of a control group of 3,000 vaccinated individuals without MS onset, Drs. Ku and Cabrera report their findings in Ciencia Latina Internacional.

The researchers found several patients had suffered MS as a direct result of the Covid “vaccine.”

The Mexican researchers report that overall adults aged 18-40 years were reported with the highest incidence (18 per 100,000).

Children under 12 had the lowest (3 per 100,000).

According to the study outcomes, “Females were disproportionately affected, accounting for 63.3% of MS cases, with an incidence of 18 per 100,000 compared to 12 per 100,000 in males.”

A higher proportion of cases were linked to mRNA vaccines, particularly Pfizer-BioNTech (54.4% of total cases).

The relative risk of MS in vaccinated adults was 1.35 (95% CI: 1.12-1.60) compared to the general population.

The increase in the incidence of MS caused by Covid vaccination, particularly with mRNA vaccines, raises concern.

However, this small study of a handful of cases may not reveal the true extent of the issue on a global level.

The researchers behind the study are calling for ongoing surveillance and further research to better understand vaccine-related autoimmune responses.

The news comes amid growing concerns that Covid shots are behind spikes in multiple deadly diseases.

As Slay News previously reported, Dr. Peter McCullough, a world-renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist, has just raised the alarm after a bombshell peer-reviewed study found a staggering 1,236% surge in excess cardiac arrest deaths among people who received Covid mRNA vaccines.

McCullough performed an exploratory data analysis evaluating the cardiac arrest deaths following the Covid vaccination campaign in King County, Washington.

The team of researchers, led by McCullough, uncovered evidence of a shocking quadratic increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality corresponding to higher vaccination rates.

“Nationwide, our study estimates 49,240 excess fatal cardiopulmonary arrests between 2021 and 2023,” McCullough announced Thursday in a post on X.

“A robust ecological and temporal association was identified between the rise in excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.”

Reviewing vaccination rates, McCullough and his team determined that 98% of the King County population received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine by 2023.

The researchers further identified approximately 589,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases in King County, as of August 2, 2024.

Reviewing EMS attendances in 2021-2022 in King County, McCullough and his colleagues found a significant increase (35.34%) from 2020 and by 11% from pre-pandemic years.

Employing their statistical analysis, the researchers calculated that fatal cardiopulmonary arrests have increased among Covid-vaccinated individuals by a whopping 1,236% from 2020 to 2023.

McCullough and his team also found that the increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths was so severe that the issue reduced the population of King County.

