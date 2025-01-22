Meanwhile in France: SELF-AMPLIFYING mRNA Vaccine Is Now Being Used in the Factory Farming of Ducks
Bon Appétit
Source: DrJohnB
Will we all soon be indirectly vaccinated by eating meat?
In France, a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine is now being used in the factory farming of ducks.
Helene Banoun has published an important article on the subject:
"The CEVA vaccine is a self-amplifying mRNA encoding H5 of H5N8 coated in ferric nanoparticles, and contains squalene (suspected of toxicity in humans)."
"When ducks are vaccinated with CEVA's self-amplifying mRNA product, it must be emphasized that no tests have been carried out on the ability of this gene product to be transmitted to the duck meat consumer."
Duck vaccination against bird flu in France
But can the fake jab stand the process of thorough cooking?
Best suggestion is buy all your meat from suppliers who raise their animals totally vaccine free.
If unsure contact the supplier direct and ask the right questions !
These evil people are still pushing the agenda !
For how long we’ll have to see !