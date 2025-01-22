One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: DrJohnB

Will we all soon be indirectly vaccinated by eating meat?

In France, a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine is now being used in the factory farming of ducks.

Helene Banoun has published an important article on the subject:

"The CEVA vaccine is a self-amplifying mRNA encoding H5 of H5N8 coated in ferric nanoparticles, and contains squalene (suspected of toxicity in humans)."

"When ducks are vaccinated with CEVA's self-amplifying mRNA product, it must be emphasized that no tests have been carried out on the ability of this gene product to be transmitted to the duck meat consumer."

Share

Related articles: