By Frank Bergman September 13, 2024

A group of leading scientists is calling for everyone who received Covid “vaccines” to be placed under medical monitoring after a major study linked the injections to the global surge in sudden deaths.

The study was led by medical microbiologist Professor Kai Wei Lee at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

The team, which also included scientists from the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia, sought to identify the cause of “a spectrum of cardiac and neurological disorders was reported among vaccinated individuals” “following mass vaccinations for the control of the COVID-19 epidemic.”

The study’s paper was published in the National Library of Medicine.

The systematic review study analyzed case reports and case series from three medical literature databases.

The researchers compiled all the data related to cardiac and neurological complications in people who had received Covid shots.

They then analyzed the reported adverse events and which version of the vaccine the patient had received.

The review revealed that the Covid vaccine technologies behaved differently and created different adverse events.

Of the reported heart-related health issues, 90 percent of the patients had received mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

Of those who had suffered brain disorders, 52.6 percent had viral vector vaccines, such as J&J and AstraZeneca, while the rest had received mRNA injections.

In the “Abstract” section of the study’s paper, the scientists wrote:

“There was no notable difference in the gender distribution between these two groups of vaccine recipients.

“mRNA vaccines (all brands) were associated with almost 90.0% of the cardiac complications, whereas viral vector vaccines were associated with slightly over half (52.6%) of the neurological complications.”

The patients who suffered heart disorders had often received two or more doses of mRNA shots, the researchers note.

However, it only took one dose to trigger a brain disorder in many of the cases.

Yet, the scientists note that the viral vector vaccines were given as a one-dose series while the mRNA shots typically required two doses.

In the “Abstract” section, the researchers note:

“With regard to the dose, cardiac complications were more common after the second (69.1%), whereas neurological complications were more common after the first dose (63.6%).”

The researchers said that the vaccinated should now be monitored, even if they are not displaying any symptoms related to adverse events.

They argue that there’s now enough evidence to prove people who received the shots are now at risk of dying suddenly.

In the “Abstract” section, the scientists assert that the mortality rate in their study data was high enough to warrant major concerns.

“5.9% of cases with neurological complications and 2.5% of those with cardiac complications were fatal, underscoring the significance of the consistent surveillance and vigilant monitoring of vaccinated individuals to mitigate these occurrences,” they warn.

This news comes as scientists and doctors continue to link the Covid “vaccines” to a growing number of side effects, diseases, and sudden deaths.

As Slay News reported last week, researchers in Japan have issued a red alert after making a “shocking” discovery.

Japanese scientists are warning the public that Covid mRNA shots are now “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.”

The nation’s leading experts are raising the alarm after linking Covid mRNA injections to surges in 201 dangerous and deadly diseases.

The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference, during which, some of Japan’s leading researchers revealed that Covid “vaccines” have now been linked to thousands of side effects.

During the press briefing, the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of esteemed medical experts, detailed the findings from a “shocking” systematic review of research papers.

The findings followed six months of investigations into the side effects of the Covid mRNA shots that were pushed onto the public to supposedly tackle COVID-19.

Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University warns that the breadth of the harms is “unprecedented” for medical treatments.

“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information,” Fukushima told reporters.

“Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry,” he said.

