By Hunter Fielding September 4, 2024

America suffered an unprecedented loss of life last month among high school football players who died suddenly after receiving a Covid mRNA shot.

9 young, healthy teenage athletes dropped dead in August 2024.

Are we still supposed to pretend to be baffled?

Even after thousands of kids have died after taking Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines? Really?

Notice in the reporting that no one even mentions the possibility of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Injury – which is the top suspect in each of these cases.

This is still happening in 2024 because parents are allowing it to happen.

There will be no investigations.

Of course, fact-checkers are desperate to convince the public that reports of teenagers dying suddenly are “conspiracy theories” or “misinformation,” but we have the receipts.

The following are reports and updates on all the American kids who were killed last month.

Included are screenshots of reports that may not include the total number of deaths.

Aug. 5, 2024 – Hopewell, Virginia – 15-year-old football player Jayvion Taylor collapsed during football practice on August 5, 2024, and died suddenly.

“The student collapsed about 10 feet from a coach.

“Two coaches were in the vicinity and immediately performed CPR and called 911…AED was used.”

Aug. 13, 2024 – Palatka, FL – 15-year-old Robert James Gillon III died suddenly at home from a suspected cardiac arrest

It was a high school gathering no one wanted to see: a memorial for 15-year-old Robert Gillon, a Florida teen who died earlier this month from possible cardiac arrest the morning after he complained of chest pain before going to football practice.

Aug. 13, 2024 New Brockton, AL – 14-year-old football player Semaj Wilkins, suffered a medical emergency early in football practice and died on Aug. 13, 2024.

Aug. 14, 2024 – Baltimore – 16-year-old Leslie Noble, a football player, collapsed and died on August 14 after a medical emergency on the football field in Reisterstown.

Aug. 14, 2024 – Houston, TX – 14-year-old Landon Payton, who had done a physical recently to play football, collapsed in the school gym and died suddenly.

Aug. 16, 2024 – Shawnee, KS – 15-year-old Ovet Gomez Regalado had a medical emergency after an off-season conditioning session on Wed and died on Friday Aug. 16, 2024.

Aug. 24, 2024 – Selma, AL – Alabama star high school quarterback 16-year-old Caden Tellier died after suffering a head injury during his Friday night football game.

Aug. 24, 2024 – Hewett, WV – 13-year-old football player Cohen Craddock died after a collision during football practice Friday.

Aug. 31, 2024 – Columbia, SC – High School football player Troy Moore died suddenly on Aug.31, 2024.

Source: newsaddicts.com

