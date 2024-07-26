One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman July 25, 2024

An explosive new study, which analyzed the data of nine million people, has sent shockwaves through the scientific community after proving that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the global surge in cases of AIDS-like vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by a team of world-renowned South Korean researchers, led by Professor Solam Lee at Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine’s Department of Dermatology.

The primary cohort study analyzed official government data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) databases.

The government databases comprise the healthcare data of more than 99 percent of the entire Korean population.

The comprehensive database also includes records of each individual’s COVID-19 diagnoses and Covid vaccination profiles.

For the study, the researchers used a dataset with a total of 9,258,803 individuals who received at least the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Establishing a control cohort within mRNA-vaccinated persons, the investigators shifted back 2 years to the observational period from the date of the first dose of mRNA vaccination.

In total, 4,445,333 and 4,444,932 patients were included in the vaccination and historical control cohorts, respectively, and all were observed for at least one year.

The results of the peer-reviewed study were published in the prestigious Nature journal.

In the study’s paper, the authors conclude that certain “autoimmune connective tissue diseases (AI-CTDs)” surge among those who have received Covid mRNA injections.

The study confirms previous reports that the mRNA shots are linked to soaring autoimmune diseases.

However, this is the largest study so far to confirm that the Covid mRNA injections are responsible for the spike in once-rare cases of VAIDS.

The Korea-based team capitalizes on the national medical data of almost 10 million people and taps into government information on COVID-19 infection and vaccination profiles.

Moreover, the authors are able to measure the risk of incident AI-CTDs based on a sizable sample size and a longer observation period.

The follow-up period is over 471 days.

To minimize selection bias, the team introduced a historical control cohort.

Additionally, the authors factored in several confounding factors such as sex, age, type of mRNA vaccine, cross-vaccination, and COVID-19 diagnosis status to consider their potential impacts and designed an analysis treating booster vaccination as a time-varying covariate to account for its variability during the observation.

Importantly, the authors acknowledge that Covid shots have already been linked to several major health issues, declaring:

“The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is reportedly also associated with adverse events, notably cardiac complications such as myo- and pericarditis.”

For purposes of this study, the Korean investigators pay particular attention to any association between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and autoimmune connective tissue diseases (AI-CTDs).

They point to a couple of examples of possible associations– autoimmune hepatitis and nephropathies, with mRNA vaccines.

Renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D., MPH, is among the leading experts responding to the study.

After reviewing the study, McCullough said in a post on X:

“COVID-19 mRNA injections are associated with an increased risk of developing certain autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus, erythematosus, alopecia areata, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.”

The study included approximately 20% of the total South Korean population.

This primary cohort comprised all individuals vaccinated with at least one dose of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2, Pfizer-BioNTech; mRNA-1273, Moderna) until 31 December 2022.

Subsequently, half of the primary cohort was extracted to establish the vaccination cohort, and the study index was defined as the date of the first dose of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

A historical control cohort was established by extracting the other half of the primary cohort as the control, and its study index was assigned as the date of the first dose of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine minus 2 years.

A total of 4,445,333 vaccination and 4,444,932 control cohorts were selected and observed until 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2020, respectively.

This is not the first major study to link Covid mRNA injections to autoimmunity disorders, however.

As Slay News previously reported, some of the world’s leading scientists at the world-renowned Cambridge University in England published the results of a bombshell study in March last year showing the impact of the injections on the human immune system.

The study concluded that 25 percent of all people vaccinated with Covid mRNA shots now have VAIDS.

According to the study, one in four people who received a Covid mRNA injection suffered an “unintended immune response.”

However, the scientists note in their paper that the “unintended immune response” was “created by a glitch.”

Source: slaynews.com

