By Frank Bergman January 28, 2025

A major peer-reviewed study has identified a huge surge in autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders among children who have been vaccinated.

The researchers analyzed claims data for 47,155 nine-year-old children who were enrolled in the Florida Medicaid program since birth

They found that children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) than the unvaccinated.

The study also discovered that the likelihood of children developing ASD surged when they received more vaccines.

Shockingly, children who received 11 or more injections were 4.4 times more likely to have been diagnosed with ASD.

The study also found that vaccinated children had a 212% greater likelihood of developing a range of other neurodevelopmental disorders, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), epilepsy/seizures, brain inflammation, and tic and learning disorders.

The peer-reviewed paper for the study was published in the prestigious journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

The study was led by epidemiologist Dr. Anthony R. Mawson and research scientist Binu Jacob of the Chalfont Research Institute in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to the study, the childhood vaccination schedule is likely a significant contributor to the higher rate of autism and neurodevelopmental conditions in vaccinated children.

The study’s authors hypothesized that:

Childhood vaccination is associated with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Increasing numbers of vaccinations lead to a higher risk of autism.

Vaccinated preterm babies are at greater risk of neurodevelopmental disorders than unvaccinated babies.

The researchers noted that their study’s findings confirmed their hypotheses.

The results of the study cast serious doubt on government claims that vaccines are not linked to autism.

Mawson and Jacob noted that government-sponsored studies have not compared health outcomes in vaccinated versus completely unvaccinated children.

The study found that, across all metrics, vaccinated children had a higher rate of neurodevelopmental disorders compared to those who remained unvaccinated.

According to the findings:

The relative risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder grew as the number of doctor’s visits that included vaccinations increased. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism compared to those who were unvaccinated.

Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 340% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to unvaccinated children and 89% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to children with one vaccination visit.

Vaccinated children who were born preterm were 258% more likely to be diagnosed with at least one neurodevelopmental disorder, compared to children born preterm who remained unvaccinated. Nearly 40% of vaccinated preterm children were diagnosed with such a disorder, compared to 15.7% of those who were unvaccinated.

Vaccinated children were 419% more likely to be diagnosed with encephalopathy (brain inflammation), 525% more likely to develop tic disorders and 581% times more likely to have a learning disability, compared to unvaccinated children.

Among children born preterm who were subsequently vaccinated, the risk of brain inflammation and learning disabilities grew by 612% and 884%, respectively.

After reviewing the findings of the study, biologist Christina Parks, Ph.D. noted:

“While the connection between receipt of vaccines and autism has been of grave concern to many parents, this study makes it clear that even in the absence of an autism diagnosis, children’s brains are being damaged.”

In the 1990s, autism prevalence was around 1 in 1,000 children.

However, autism rates in kids have now skyrocketed to 1 in 36, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study’s authors noted this increase is commonly attributed to higher exposure to toxic chemicals along with greater awareness of autism-related symptoms.

However, the authors attest that their results suggest the childhood vaccination schedule is the most likely factor behind the sharp increase in autism diagnoses.

“The geographically widespread increases in ASD [autism spectrum disorder] and ADHD suggests a role for an environmental factor to which virtually all children are exposed,” the study notes.

“One such factor is routine childhood vaccinations.”

The authors cited figures showing that the number of vaccines included in the CDC’s childhood schedule has surged in recent years.

The number of injections today has now increased nearly threefold when compared to the 1983 vaccination schedule.

In the study’s paper, Mawson and Jacob state:

“Although vaccination is said to be safe and effective for the great majority of children, a legitimate question is whether the expanded schedule could be contributing in some way to rising rates of NDDs [neurodevelopmental disorders].

“Any planned additions to the childhood vaccination schedule should be delayed until research to determine the safety of its impact on children’s overall health is completed.”

According to the study, the impact of vaccination on children born preterm has not been sufficiently examined.

“The possibility of adverse effects of vaccination on preterm infants may have been obscured by the primary importance placed on vaccinations for preventing neonatal infections,” the study said.

The study also noted that studies have often attempted to connect rising autism rates to specific vaccines.

However, the authors highlight that there has been less research exploring a possible link between the cumulative childhood vaccination schedule and autism.

“A link between vaccination and ASD could be due to the cumulative impact of all preceding vaccinations rather than to a specific vaccine alone,” the study said.

“ASD and other NDDs could be triggered by the last vaccination administered or by one or more of a series of vaccinations.”

“There is an urgent need for research to identify biological mechanisms and potential causal relationships between individual vaccines, combinations of vaccines, and other potential factors associated with neurodevelopmental disorders,” Mawson and Jacob said.

This news comes after another recent study found that Covid mRNA vaccines trigger behavioral changes in people.

As Slay News reported, leading researchers in South Korea confirmed that the injections are altering human behavior.

The troubling study found that people’s emotions, personalities, feelings, fears, stress levels, mental well-being, and general outlook changed after they were injected with the “vaccine.”

The peer-reviewed study, which included over 2 million participants, was published in the renowned Nature Journal.

Further, another major study in 2023 found that there were zero cases of autism among the universally unvaccinated children in America’s Amish communities.

As Slay News reported, the comprehensive study has found that no Amish children have been diagnosed with chronic conditions that impact the rest of America.

The researchers behind the study were unable to find a single Amish child who had been diagnosed with cancer, diabetes, or autism.

Another study conducted by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) also found that Covid death rates among Amish communities are 90 times lower than for the rest of America.

The main difference, the study revealed, is that Amish communities completely ignore CDC guidelines for vaccines, masking, lockdowns, etc.

Meanwhile, members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have unveiled plans for permanently mass-vaccinating the general public “every six months” with “long-acting” mRNA “vaccines” as part of an alleged effort to supposedly tackle multiple diseases.

During panel discussions at this week’s annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, globalists have been laying out plans for tech-driven precision medicine, “long-acting injectables,” “climate-sensitive” vaccines, and mRNA therapeutics for non-communicable diseases.

