One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman January 4, 2025

A major study by a team of South Korean researchers has linked Covid “vaccines” to a surge in a paralyzing neurological condition that damages the spinal cord.

The study found that Covid injections have triggered a 141% spike in acute transverse myelitis (ATM).

Myelitis is a rare neurological condition that causes inflammation of the spinal cord.

Symptoms can include paralysis, sensory loss, and mobility problems.

While some people with transverse myelitis have at least partial recovery, some people may have permanent effects.

The researchers note that the risk of developing the disorder is dramatically heightened within 42 days of vaccination.

The peer-reviewed study, led by Eunsun Lim and Yoo Hwan Kim, was conducted by a team of researchers from prominent academic medical centers in collaboration with Korea’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Committee (CoVaSC).

The results of the study were published in the renowned European Journal of Neurology.

They investigated the association between ATM and Covid injections using a self-controlled case series (SCCS) design.

Utilizing the comprehensive Korean COVID-19 vaccine registry and national health claims database, the researchers analyzed 159 patients diagnosed with ATM within 42 days of vaccination between February 2021 and August 2022.

The claims database covered the entire Korean population for the period.

The observation period was 270 days after the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

They calculated the incidence rate ratio (IRR) and examined differences across vaccine types, demographic subgroups, and comorbidity scores.

ATM is a neurological condition where the spinal cord experiences sudden inflammation, damaging the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers.

It leads to symptoms like weakness, numbness, tingling, and potential bladder/bowel dysfunction.

The disorder usually occurs due to an immune system malfunction that attacks the spinal cord, sometimes triggered by a viral infection.

It can manifest quickly and may affect different areas of the body depending on the location of the spinal cord inflammation.

The study found a significant increase in ATM risk during the 42-day post-vaccination period.

Alarmingly, all Covid “vaccine” platforms were associated with an increased risk:

AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S) : 231% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Pfizer (BNT162b2) : 99% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Moderna (mRNA-1273) : 157% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S): 233% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

The elevated risk observed across all vaccine types suggests that ATM may be linked to the vaccines’ immune activation pathways, requiring further investigation.

The study’s implications underscore the need for enhanced post-vaccination monitoring and prompt management of neurological symptoms.

It also highlights the importance of refining vaccine safety benchmarks to include rare but serious adverse events.

This study adds to the growing body of evidence highlighting serious harms associated with Covid “vaccines.”

Another recent study found that Covid mRNA injections are altering human behavior.

As Slay News reported, the bombshell study from leading researchers in South Korea found that people’s emotions, personalities, feelings, fears, stress levels, mental well-being, and general outlook changed after they were injected with the “vaccine.”

The peer-reviewed study, which included over 2 million participants, was published in the renowned Nature Journal.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: