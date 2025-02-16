One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A group of leading American doctors and scientists is sounding the alarm after confirming that “severe” cases of heart and brain damage are a “reaction” to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The warning was issued in a report from the Mercer University School of Medicine in Georgia.

A team of researchers, led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Abraham M. Enyeji, specifically linked Moderna’s Covid mRNA injections to surges in “severe cardiovascular and neurological” injuries.

The alarming report was published in the Annals of Cardiology.

In their report, the researchers present a case study of a patient who suffered a severe cardiovascular and neurological reaction following the Moderna (mRNA) Covid vaccine.

The report describes a 65-year-old male who developed coronary artery occlusion and internuclear ophthalmoplegia weeks after receiving the mRNA “vaccine.”

Internuclear ophthalmoplegia is a condition affecting eye movement that was rarely seen before the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

The researchers document the patient’s symptoms, imaging findings (CT angiography, MRI), and laboratory results (elevated D-dimer, persistent spike protein antibodies).

The patient was suffering from vision problems, dysphagia, and severe coronary stenosis.

However, the report notes that the patient was in good health and did not suffer from heart disease prior to the “vaccine.”

The patient had developed severe cardiovascular complications post-vaccination.

Notably, his left carotid artery was 69% blocked.

He developed severe coronary stenosis, requiring intervention.

His neurological symptoms included double vision and imbalance.

The doctors found that the neurological symptoms were caused by vaccine-induced inflammation or thrombotic events.

The patient had elevated spike protein antibodies, which the researchers link to vaccine persistence rather than a natural infection.

However, they note that their vaccine-induced spike protein elevation findings will not be universally accepted in mainstream medical literature.

Treatment included stent placement and, controversially, ivermectin, based on the hypothesis that it might reduce spike protein interactions.

“In conclusion, this case highlights the significant risk of thrombotic events following vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” the researchers write in their report.

“The interplay between heparin and the spike protein underscores the need for careful monitoring and individualized treatment strategies in such cases.

“The observed cranial nerve lesions and visual defects emphasize the importance of being vigilant about neurological complications related to COVID-19 and its vaccination.

“Further research is crucial to elucidate the mechanisms behind vaccine-induced thrombosis and to develop guidelines that optimize patient outcomes while ensuring the safe administration of vaccines to vulnerable populations.”

The study raises major concerns about vaccine safety, potential thrombotic complications, and the role of spike protein persistence in vascular events.

The researchers warn that the risk of issues could be greatly elevated in those with underlying conditions.

The report will undoubtedly fuel ongoing debates on long-term vaccine safety, particularly regarding persistent spike protein concerns.

It comes amid a swelling body of evidence linking Covid mRNA “vaccines” to serious illness, deadly diseases, disabilities, and death.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

As Slay News previously reported, leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the FDA’s own laboratory.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by 6 to 470 times.

While six times the safe limit would be alarming, 470 times is unprecedented and devastating.

