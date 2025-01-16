One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman January 16, 2025

An alarming peer-reviewed study has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” caused a staggering 112,000% surge in deadly blood clots in the brain.

The major study involved one of the world’s leading cardiologists, Dr. Peter McCullough.

During the study, the team of leading American researchers found that Covid mRNA injections carry a risk of brain clots that is 1,119.6 times higher than the flu shot.

Dr. McCullough and his team published their study’s results in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science (IJIRMS).

The study was conducted by Doctors McCullough, Kirstin Cosgrove, James Thorp, and Claire Rogers.

McCullough is now raising the alarm over the bombshell study that identified a bone-chilling spike in brain clots among the Covid-vaccinated.

During the study, the team of experts, led by Dr. Rogers, analyzed all reports of cerebral thromboembolism over the past 34 years.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, cerebral thromboembolism occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses.

This prevents blood from draining out of the brain.

This chain of events is part of a stroke that can damage the brain and central nervous system and cause sudden death.

It is a known side effect of Covid mRNA shots.

The study examined data on reports of cerebral thromboembolism following Covid shots submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

They analyzed all reports from January 1990 through December 2023.

The study found 5,137 cases reported in the three years the Covid mRNA injections have been available.

However, in the entire 34 years of data, there have only been 52 reports of cerebral thromboembolism associated with influenza vaccines.

According to this data, there is an 1120 times increase in cerebral thromboembolism for Covid injections compared to flu shots per time.

This makes for a whopping 111,795% increase.

For all other vaccines, aside from flu shots, there were 282 reports of cerebral thromboembolism linked to vaccines over the past 34 years.

This makes the risk 207 times greater from the new shots compared to other vaccines, or a 20,600% spike.

When compared with all other vaccines combined, Covid shots caused a 17,334% spike in cerebral thromboembolism per time.

“There is an alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis AEs [adverse events] after COVID-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccines and even when compared to that of all other vaccines,” the authors conclude.

“An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.”

McCullough, a widely-published cardiologist, added on his personal Substack that the report “did not capture the level of permanent neurologic devastation and disability suffered by these patients.

“I can tell you that the rates must be very high given the extensive nature of the blood clots reported,” he explains.

“These data among others strongly support removing all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from the market.

“No one should be put at risk for a serious stroke with any vaccine.”

A large body of evidence has linked Covid mRNA shots to several deadly diseases and sudden deaths.

Among it, VAERS reports 37,647 deaths, 216,757 hospitalizations, 21,741 heart attacks, and 28,445 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of May 31, among other ailments.

CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination.”

This has led to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Dr. Mark Tozzi discussed the findings of the study during an interview on his podcast with Ted Kuntz.

As Slay News previously reported, a major analysis of 99 million people across eight countries was published in February in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Vaccine.

The study, the largest analysis to date, “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based Covid injections.

The researchers also warned of an increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.”

In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions.

Meanwhile, a study from elite scientists in Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 injections, and offered several theories for a causal link.

The study comes amid growing concerns about the long-term impact of the global Covid mRNA vaccine campaign.

