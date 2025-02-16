Larry Ellison Pushes for AI-Powered National Data Centralization and Mass Surveillance
A centralized AI-powered surveillance system could give governments unprecedented control over citizen data.
By Didi Rankovic February 14, 2025
Oracle co-founder and the company’s executive chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison is trying to persuade governments to descend deep into AI-powered surveillance dystopia by centralizing the entirety of their national data in a single place.
And when he says everything should go into this “unified” database, Ellison means everything. That includes health-related data, such as diagnostic and genomic information, electronic health records, DNA, data on agriculture, climate, utility infrastructure…
Once in there, it would be used to train AI models, such as those developed by Oracle – Ellison shared with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair during a panel at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
As for why any government would do such a thing – his “sell” is that it would allow AI to be used to provide better services. But this time, he left out how this centralization would also represent an exceptional opportunity to “turbocharge” mass government surveillance, even though there is little doubt that many governments are hearing him loud and clear on that point as well.
In September, Ellison wasn’t so coy regarding this angle when he spoke in favor of introducing real-time population surveillance. And naturally, that would be done with Oracle’s machine learning tech.
“As long as countries will put their data – all of it – in a single place we can use AI to help manage the care of all of the patients and the population at large,” Ellison told Blair.
As over the top, as all this may sound, Ellison appears to figuratively and literally mean business: he revealed that his company is building a 2.2 gigabyte data center to train AI models and spending “between 50 and 100 billion dollars” on these endeavors.
And, he suggested that massive amounts of data would not be the only thing centralized in a handful of places, going forward – the same is true of the AI model training, because of the high price tag attached.
In other words, Ellison’s vision of the future is complete control over everyone’s data in the hands of governments and a select number of super-rich companies capable of building and running this infrastructure for them.
Ellison also told Blair about Oracle’s AI-powered biometric ID that’s currently used only to log into the company’s system:
“The computer recognizes you. It recognizes your voice. It might ask you to put your index finger on the return key. And we know, we’re absolutely certain it’s you. There’s no reason to enter a password.”
Source: reclaimthenet.org
Technocracy coming at blinding speed. This is not a world anyone is going to want to live in...
And still the people couldn't see (author unknown):
The first to arrive were the cameras
Installed to protect both you and me
In places where we weren't that threatened
And yet the people didn't see
What followed were traffic restrictions
To keep the roads quiet and clean
The math didn't add up, or the science
But still the people didn't see
Next came the 15 minute neighborhoods
Make our lives easier, decreed
To some, it seemed like restrictions
But still the people didn't see
Then came the Digital ID
So convenient, easy and free!
Your life in one chip on a mainframe
And still the people didn't see
The cars they sold were electric
All wired to the government PC
They switched off the driving on Sundays
Yet still the people didn't see
The banks moved their money to digital
The government banned cash the next week
The ability to fly was restricted
Yet still the people didn't see
They linked up your money and profile
To the ID on the government PC
Connected it to social media
Yet still the people didn't see
Then came a new cure, a new virus
Safe and Effective, and free
They linked these jabs to your profile
And connected the government PC
When the people were locked up in cities
Policed by their digital ID
Unable to visit their loved ones
Now finally the people can see
Restricted and tracked with no money,
To go further a permit you'll need
Contained in your digital city
Oh why did the people not see?!
These steps they sold us as progress
Never looked to be quite what they seemed
If you don't ask the questions and protest
Then your children will never know FREE.
Author reading it: https://tritorch.com/degradation/AndStillThePeopleDidNotSeeDigitalHellUnveilingJune2023.mp4
Where is Congress? It shouldn’t be too difficult to step up and pass some laws that stop this. Legislate!
Where the heck is Congress?