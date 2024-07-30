One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In 1984, KGB defector Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, also known by the alias Tomas David Schuman, who defected to the West in 1970, gave a famous interview in which he detailed his experiences working for the KGB and described their methods for subverting foreign nations.

In the interview, Bezmenov explains ideological subversion, a method of weakening and destabilizing societies without the use of military force. According to Bezmenov, this process is slow, taking place over several generations, and is divided into four stages:

Demoralization: This stage involves gradually undermining a nation’s cultural and historical foundations, lasting about 15 to 20 years (the time needed to educate one generation). Destabilization: This shorter phase focuses on creating chaos in a nation’s government, economy, and society. Crisis: Following destabilization, a crisis leads to a breakdown of social order and the rise of a dictatorial regime. Normalization: In this final stage, the new status quo is established under the guise of returning to normalcy while actually solidifying control under communist influence.

Here is a 6-minute segment of that interview dealing with those phases. As one watches, those paying attention to events in the West, particularly North America and parts of Western Europe, may recognize some of these lines of operation at work.

Bezmenov emphasized that the aim of these tactics was to alter American citizens’ perceptions of reality so that they could no longer come to sensible conclusions about their own interests or the interests of their country.

Bezmenov explains how a society is deconstructed, brought into chaos, and then reordered into a communist model at the demand of an unwitting public.

Examples of Bezmenov’s predictions coming true can be seen across the Western world, where conflict is created by mass immigration. In order to ‘control’ the resulting chaos and violence, more and more laws are put in place that restrict the rights of the public. These laws often contradict the fundamentals of a republican style of governance and the rule of law.

These laws are usually selectively enforced to move society further into an ideologically communist state. For example, Muslims are brought into the West in significant numbers and then act violently toward those who criticize or mock their religion. In response, the state enacts “hate-speech” laws meant to prevent the public from inciting a reaction from Muslims. This shifts the blame from those who act violently to those who say things Muslims typically respond to with violence.

This represents a fundamental shift from another core concept of Western culture: that the truth is always an absolute defense. This principle has now been diminished to barely a memory in current legal practice.

Moreover, this shift affects how Western thought views agency, or where responsibility lies in culture and law for a given set of actions. The person who said something true but offensive to Muslims is deemed guilty, while the person who reacted violently is seen as innocent. This is similar to how, in Islam, a woman can be considered guilty of being raped because something about her behavior supposedly encouraged the rapist. The agency, or the guilt, has shifted from the perpetrator to the victim.

These same hate speech laws, which forbid criticism of certain religions or groups, are rarely if ever, applied to people who criticize Western religions or groups or white people whose philosophy supports individualism or Western Civilization as it has been for centuries until recently.

This pattern of subversion is evident in many Western countries, where governments have simultaneously adopted similar restrictions on liberties to address problems they themselves have created. In other words, they create the problem fully aware of its consequences, then use those consequences to justify enacting policies that consolidate power away from the individual and toward the state.

One may even notice many conservatives begging the government to solve problems by restricting the rights of protestors to protest rather than merely arresting those who commit criminal acts under the guise of that protest.

How far have we come according to the predictions of Bezmenov’s interview all the way back in 1984?

For the full 90-minute interview, please see below. This is truly one of the most important documents explaining the events of the last 30 years and why we are where we are today.

