There has been talk about the relationship between dementia and the COVID “vaccine”, so they investigated this in South Korea.

They examined a very large number of people - 550000 people. And they limited it to those who received two doses of the vaccine. And then, after one month, two months, and three months, they analyzed all the data.

Mild dementia, which is the precursor stage before dementia, had doubled among vaccinated individuals compared to non-vaccinated individuals.

After three months the number of people who developed dementia or Alzheimer’s disease increased by over 20%.

