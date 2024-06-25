Japanese Neuroscientist Dr. Hiroto Komano Alarmed at Explosive Dementia Surge Amongst COVID Vaccinated Individuals
There has been talk about the relationship between dementia and the COVID "vaccine", so they investigated this in South Korea.
They examined a very large number of people - 550000 people. And they limited it to those who received two doses of the vaccine. And then, after one month, two months, and three months, they analyzed all the data.
Mild dementia, which is the precursor stage before dementia, had doubled among vaccinated individuals compared to non-vaccinated individuals.
After three months the number of people who developed dementia or Alzheimer’s disease increased by over 20%.
My work with dementia points to occult infections, such as a neurospirochetosis. You see when the immune system is compromised infections take hold in the brain. Over a century ago Hideyo Noguchi was able to link neurosyphilis to dementia....his discovery is long forgotten by most, but today 20% of the world's population is infected with the Gain of Function organism developed 70 years ago on Plum Island using Borellia bacteria - comminly known today as Lyme disease.
The COVID 19 bioweapon jab greatly impairs the immune system and these occult infections have a field day. It had been my hope when I first published Incurable Me in 2016 that by now the infectious cause of dementia would be recognized... it has not been. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21816039/
I submit the rise in dementia cases is becasue the COVID-19 bioweapon jab is causing these occult infection to destroy the brain.
I hope someone out there is listening (reading this). We are all in big trouble.